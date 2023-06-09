99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria Christian school competes at state for the first time ever

The school's budget didn't cover the cost of sending students to state tournaments because it had never done so before. That meant they had to fund raise to cover the costs.

Sandra.jpg
Sandra Cordes took third place in sections finals in the speech category, earning her a trip to the state-level competition.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:38 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A private Christian school in Alexandria is sending students to compete at state for the first time in its history.
In April, Alexandria Community Christian School/New Testament Christian School sent freshman Sandra Cordes to compete in the Class A State Speech Tournament in Apple Valley after finishing third in the category of "Great Speeches" at the Section 6A tournament in Perham.
Her speech analyzes "The Perils of Indifference," a speech by Elie Wiesel that challenges the listener to care for vulnerable individuals around the world.
The school's budget didn't cover the cost of sending students to state tournaments because it had never done so before. That meant they had to fund raise to cover the costs, and donations flooded in not just from the local community but "literally around the world," the school said, enabling the school to send not just Sandra, but all nine team members, their coach and a chaperone, covering hotel costs, meals and mileage.
In June, sophomore Ayla Larson earned a trip to the state Class A state golf championship, when she will play an 18-hole round of golf each day June 13 and 14.

Ayla.jpg
Ayla Larson will compete in girl's golf on behalf of Alexandria Community Christian School.

A beginning golfer during her freshman year, she spent the past winter working on her swing and hitting in the simulators. She drives the golf ball well, the school said, and is now focused on her short game by chipping and putting.
The school is now raising funds to send Ayla and several others to the state competition.
Competitions are organized by the Minnesota State High School League, which has existed since 1916 as a nonprofit, voluntary association of the Minnesota public schools. In 1974, it began accepting applications from non-public schools.

