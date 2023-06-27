Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base

ALEXANDRIA — Improvements at Knute Nelson Memorial Park advanced a base Monday night.

The Alexandria City Council authorized Ringdahl Architects of Alexandria to provide architectural services for building a new restroom/concession/ticket booth facility and a new press box over the first base dugout.

Ringdahl will do the work in two phases. Phase one includes preliminary cost estimates, preliminary floor plan, roof plans and elevation drawings. Phase two includes detailed construction design drawings, advertisement for bids, contract documents, construction inspections, pay estimates and project close out.

For fundraising purposes, Alexandria Youth Baseball Association has been using estimated costs of $400,000 for the concession/restrooms and $300,000 for the pressbox.

Ringdahl submitted a quote of $3,500 for phase one work and $42,500 for phase two. Another firm, Widseth, submitted a quote of $2,880 for phase one, and 7% of the construction cost for phase two, as determined by the final cost of construction.

The council initially considered a motion to accept Widseth's offer, which was recommended by city staff, but the motion failed due to a lack of a second. Some council members noted that Widseth's 7% quote could end up costing more money.

The council voted 4-1 to go with Ringdahl. Roger Thalman, who made the original motion to accept Widseth's quote, voted no.

The city will be working with the AYBA on a final design and the AYBA will be working on fundraising, some of which may be provided through in-kind donations for the project . The association did this for the new scoreboard and field turf at the baseball field, and the batting cages at Dean Melton Fillmore Park.

The scope of the final design and cost estimate will be voted on after phase one.

Plan to build 42 affordable home moves ahead

Habitat for Humanity’s plan to add 42 affordable homes over the next decade cleared a hurdle Monday night.

The council unanimously approved the nonprofit’s request for a planned unit development on 25 acres of land it plans to purchase in the Summer Meadows Addition northeast of Alexandria. The site is located south of Scenic Heights Road.

This drawing shows the Summers Meadows Addition, which is where 42 Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County homes could potentially be built over the course of the next 10 or more years. Drawing courtesy of the City of Alexandria

As reported in the Friday, June 23 Echo Press , the city’s planning commission recommended the approval of the PUD to the council.

The project includes extensions and connection of public streets, public sanitary sewer, city water and stormwater management.

The development ran into some opposition by neighbors in the area, including Summer Lane and Ridgeview Drive. During the public comment period at the start of Monday's meeting, Sheldon Sievert, Dave Bittmann and Barbara Sparr told the council that "jamming" 42 new homes in that area was wrong. They were worried it would create parking problems on a narrow street, could lower their property values, make snow removal difficult, and it wasn't fair that the people who live there won't have to abide by the same zoning rules as others in the area. Sparr was also disappointed that the plan didn't require the development to screen the property with trees.

Later in the meeting, Alexandria City Planner Mike Weber addressed their concerns. He said that under the city's density ordinances, a developer could put 55 houses in the development, or even 64 if they met "bonus density" requirements. He said the street was 28-feet wide, the same width as Scenic Heights, and sidewalks were proposed on both sides of the road. Weber said there's no evidence that living close to planned unit developments has a detrimental effect on property values.

There are six outlots on the 25 acres, according to Weber. He said each of the outlots – except for outlot A – will be replatted into the individually conveyable building lots.

Mike Weber licia marie photography

Outlot A, Weber said, is a conservation easement. It would be acquired by Habitat for Humanity, but would not be developed. “It must be retained as open space,” he said in the June 23 Echo Press story.

According to the PUD, the proposed lot sizes range from 60 to 80 feet in width and in area, from 10,531 square-feet to 36,364 square-feet. The average lot size would be about 15,510 square-feet.

There are 11 lots that are smaller than the 12,000 square foot lot-and-block minimum. But according to the PUD, even the smallest of these is within 12.3% of the lot-and-block minimum. For comparison, Alexandria City Code allows construction on previously platted lots as small as 70% of the code required minimum.

According to information supplied in the PUD, this project helps to address a primary finding in the most recent City of Alexandria Housing Study, which is the lack of affordable, entry-level new home construction.

The council approved Habitat for Humanity’s preliminary PUD and conditional use applications, a zoning district amendment and the preliminary plat of Summer Meadows First Addition.

The approval includes six conditions:



A park dedication fee of $8,000 ($500/unit over the base of 26 units in the prior preliminary plats, upon issuance of the building permit.

Proper evidence of title to be submitted to the city attorney’s office.

Recording of the approved final plat within 100 days of the date of council approval.

Separate and independent connection of each lot to public utilities as per ALP/ALASD requirements.

Final utility and drainage plans to be submitted to city engineer for review prior to final plat approval.

A developer’s agreement be executed prior to release of the final plat for recording. It will include a schedule for the proposed improvements as well as any cost-sharing or assessment.

Clean audit reported

Alexandria finances are in order and the city is good financial shape.

That’s the bottom line of the city’s annual audit presented by Tom Olinger from Abdo .

The audit came back with an unmodified or “clean opinion.” There were no instances of non-compliance with the city's budget or its use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

"Overall, the city's financial condition is in good shape," Olinger said.

The city continues to have a healthy general fund balance. In 2022, the city’s budget was just over $10.4 million and it had a fund balance of 51.9% of next year's budget – slightly above the city’s fund balance policy, which ranges from 35% to 50%. The city’s budget for 2023 was $11.39 million (a fund balance was not noted because the fiscal year hasn't ended).

Taxes continue to bring in the biggest revenues – just under $6 million in 2022, up from about $5 million in 2021. This was followed by about $2 million in intergovernmental revenue, such as local government aid .

Other revenues included charges for city services, payment in lieu of taxes from ALP Utilities, and “other” revenues.

Both city liquor stores were profitable, according to the audit. Downtown Liquor was about $408,000 in the black while Plaza Liquor made about $800,000. Combined, the stores transferred $265,000 into the city's general fund, which helps keep taxes down.

The city’s debt service for 2023 is at $2.5 million. That amount will remain the same in 2024 and is on track to shrink over the next eight years, to around $700,000 in 2032.

Roundabout work is on schedule

Major road projects in the area are proceeding on schedule.

That’s according to City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven, who provided an update on road work:

Douglas County roundabouts. Construction on both roundabouts is proceeding on-schedule. Assuming good weather, the Pilot Truck Stop roundabout is scheduled to be complete by the first or second week of July. The YMCA roundabout is scheduled to be complete by about mid-August.

Highway 29 sidewalk . This project is complete with only minor punch list items remaining.

18th Avenue. All of the underground work, such as installing storm sewer on Jefferson Street between 18th Avenue and 15th Avenue, is done. The contractor is also subcutting and placing granular base on 18th Avenue just east of Jefferson Street. The work is going well and the contractor is making good progress.

Local street paving projects. All of the streets in the Victoria Heights area have now been paved. Paving in the Ashley Pond neighborhood is done, except for one cul-de-sac. The last area to be paved will be at the east end of Tolena Road. The contractor will go there next.

SunOpta /Good Neighbors public utilities. The developer has contacted the city about adding to this year’s work to include the phase two streets and utilities this year. This change will require a new final plat and a revised developer's agreement. Staff is working with the developer on this change. All of the phase one underground utilities have been installed and the contractor is working on subcutting the road starting at the south end of the east road.

Rosewood Lane regional pond. Contracts have been signed. The city is awaiting the contractor’s schedule before scheduling a preconstruction meeting.

Brett Paradis Day is June 30

Mayor Bobbie Osterberg proclaimed June 30, 2023 as Brett Paradis Day in Alexandria.

Paradis, who moved to Alexandria in 1988, purchased KXRA-AM and KXRA-FM and added KXRZ 99.3-FM to the network, leaving a lasting legacy in Alexandria and Minnesota broadcasting, the proclamation said.

Brett Paradis

Paradis also led the broadcast team to develop the Voice of Alexandria website.

“Paradis’ professionalism, experience, integrity, generosity, fairness and leadership resulted in award-winning teams in sales and broadcasting,” the resolution stated. His faith-based leadership and devotion to his family and employees has been exemplary, the resolution said.