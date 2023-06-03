Alexandria Area High School's Class of 2023 caps off their high school days

ALEXANDRIA — Graduates from Alexandria Area High School looked back at their high school days and dreamed about their future at their commencement program on Friday night, June 2.

More than 300 members of the Class of 2023 listened to speakers and music, received diplomas and handshakes, turned their tassels and threw their graduation caps high in the air at the end of the ceremony.

Alexandria Area High School graduates Carter Suchy, left, and Taylor Huber wait in line to receive their diplomas. The graduation ceremony took place in the high school gym on Friday, June 2, 2023. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The AAHS Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Nick Mason, started the program with Pomp and Circumstance. Teacher Melissa Firme gave the welcome, and three student speakers — Sona Nevicka, Brynn Kosters and Hannah Skillings — provided memories and advice to their classmates.

The AAHS Concert Choir, directed by Colt Lien, performed The Earth Adorned. The packed gymnasium was also treated to a stirring duet when seniors Tai Auran and Parker Zwach sang, You'll Be in My Heart, from the play, Tarzan.

English teacher Becky Schlichting delivered the commencement address. AAHS Principal Chad Duwenhoegger certified the graduating class and Superintendent Rick Sansted presented the class. Sansted and school board member Angie Krebs presented the diplomas while Rey Fuglestad and Rhianna O'Shea read the names of the graduates.

Teacher Kattie Hoffert gave a closing message, followed by teacher Amanda Meyer explaining the turning of the tassel.

After the ceremony, the celebration continued with a procession of vehicles from Discovery Middle School to the Runestone Community Center.

The AAHS Class of 2023 motto is, "If your dreams don't scare you, they aren't big enough."

More photos will be in Wednesday's Echo Press and on its website, www.echopress.com.