Alexandria approves Douglas County's zoning requests

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria City Council approved three actions that will help Douglas County’s long-range plan to build a new county government center near the fairgrounds. It would include a parking lot and additional access roads connecting Latoka Drive and County Road 82.

The actions will also allow the county to move the existing sheriff’s office water patrol building – currently located on the Douglas County Agricultural Association land – to an area now occupied as a pole yard for ALP Utilities, directly west of the existing Douglas County Public Works building. The council unanimously approved the county's requests at its Monday, April 24 meeting.

In a memo to the council, City Planner Mike Weber said the moving parts that are involved in the plan are “truly impressive” as the three entities – city, county and ag association – are working to address their individual needs that will also benefit the entire community. The land owned by the three entities near the fairgrounds is nearly 140 acres.

The three entities have been looking into the future development in and around the fairgrounds for several years. Douglas County is in the process of putting together a 30-year development plan, Weber said.

Mike Weber licia marie photography

Vacating the platted but unbuilt portions of Fifth Avenue West and Cardinal Lane is the first step in the county’s long-range plan for a larger campus, Weber said. It creates the opportunity for the ag association to capitalize its land by creating the mechanism to complete a land exchange with the city, according to Weber.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also allow the city to see the development of what has been valued but under-used property adjacent to the Runestone Community Center, Weber said.

The council took three actions: vacating Fifth Avenue West behind the public works building; vacating Cardinal Lane; and approving Douglas County’s request for an amended conditional use permit. Fifth Avenue West has a powerline in its right-of-way.

One requirement for the zoning approval is that Douglas County must complete its final plat for the fairgrounds area within a year. Douglas County's long-range development plan must also be consistent with the Fairgrounds Master Plan.

In other zoning action, the council:



Approved an exception to platting request from Jay Paulson, doing business as SonJay Properties, LLC. He plans to divide two unplatted but adjoined tracts of land totaling 0.6 acres along the west side of Fillmore Street in order to sell a 0.3 acre tract to the adjacent property owner to the south/southwest. It’s not a proposal for development.

Approved a subdivision application from James Trenne to plat a partially developed 4.41-acre tract of the land for the purpose of adjusting a lot line on Deerwood Drive. This is not a proposal for development and there are no public improvements included in the plat.

Also, the Alexandria Planning Commission tabled a zoning text amendment submitted by the city. It would create an overlay district that regulates and restricts the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the Alomere Health heliport. The request was initiated by Alomere Health and the Minnesota Department of Transportation Aeronautics. The overlay district would protect the heliport and establish the elevation of the lowest part of the landing path.

No reasons were cited for tabling the request but commission members noted that the state already has its requirements in place and buildings wouldn't be built too high because it would break state rules.