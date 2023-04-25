Alexandria Area Hockey Association pledges nearly $700,000 to rink expansion

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Area Hockey Association is providing a big boost to the expansion project at the Runestone Community Center.

It pledged to provide $494,493 to the RCC Capital Campaign Commitee and pledged an additional $120,000 to be given annually in payments of $40,000 from 2024-2026. The association has already contributed more than $85,000 toward the capital campaign and marketing consultants, pushing the grand total to just under $700,000.

At its April 24 meeting, the Alexandria City Council talked about the pledges from the hockey association.

In a memorandum of understanding, the city agreed that the hockey association will continue to have the ability to sell sponsorship/advertising inside the community center, under a set of guidelines that will be created for all users.

The city also agreed that the hockey association will continue to operate the concession stand and rent office space following the completion of the expansion. The lease rate charged by the city for the concession stand and office space rented by the hockey association will remain at the amount charged for the 2023-2024 season for five seasons following the completion/occupancy of the expansion project.

Meanwhile, the Capital Campaign Committee is continuing its work to raising $8.8 million in private funds toward the $20 million project with a goal to break ground in 2024.

The AAHA has been a longtime partner at the RCC since its inception. Its mission is to provide a quality environment for youth hockey players to learn and enjoy the sport of hockey.

“We’re proud to make this contribution and add to the positive momentum behind this project,” said Brian Klimek, president of AAHA. “Many of our kids and grandkids have benefitted from the vision of the people who built the original RCC 46 years ago, and those who made the West Rink a reality in 1994. It’s our turn to ensure the RCC meets the needs of Alexandria today and into the future.”

An expanded RCC is expected to provide more opportunities for ice activities and meet the increased demand to host ice and dry-floor events such as hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions, curling events, graduations, concerts, home shows and trade shows. As currently envisioned, it’s estimated expanding the RCC will generate an additional $2 million annually for local businesses.

“We’re nearly halfway to our $8.8 million goal,” said Kent Kopp, chair of the Capital Campaign Committee for the RCC expansion. “It’s going to take our entire community stepping up to support this project in order to get it across the finish line.”

The city has agreed to contribute $5.6 million to the expansion, matching the state’s $5.6 million contribution that was part of the Legislature’s 2020 bonding bill.

The new facility will connect to the center's two other buildings on its southern sides. It will feature a skating rink — which can be converted to accommodate dry floor events — locker rooms, a lobby, viewing areas, offices, an elevator for accessibility, community and physical rooms and a walking track that circles the upper level of the rink.

To learn more about the RCC Expansion Project, including how to make a pledge, see the RCC Capital Campaign page on the City of Alexandria website. Donors who contribute $500 or more will have the opportunity to be recognized on a donor wall in the RCC. For questions about the project, contact Marty Schultz, city administrator, at mschultz@alexandriamn.city or (320) 759-3629.

Following are other items from the April 24 meeting not included in other council coverage.

Sidewalks and flooding

During the public comment period at the start of the meeting, two people spoke:

Drac Kramer, a Carlos resident who is also an Alexandria student and worker, said the city should be putting in more sidewalks so students can safely walk to Alexandria Area High School, Woodland Elementary, Discovery Middle School and along McKay Avenue. She said students are walking on the side of the road or in ditches which, she said, is "very dangerous and very risky."

Laura Bienias, a resident on Rosewood Lane, talked about drainage problems on the road by her and on Hazel Hill Road. She said water is pouring through a culvert and creating a mess. She said that VIE Church on Rosewood Lane was supposed to build a holding pond but it hasn't happened. She also said the church increased the size of its parking lot without getting approval.

Later, at the end of the meeting, council member Scott Allen suggested having a meeting to discuss the drainage and sidewalk problems in that area.

Mayor Bobbie Osterberg agreed, saying the meeting should include affected residents, city staff and council members. They could discuss options and bring back a recommendation for the council.

Changes in tobacco licensing finalized

The council gave final approval to changing city code for those applying for tobacco licenses, along with adding stiffer penalties for violations.

Applicants will have to list any prior investigations conducted on them that relate to a tobacco or electronic delivery device license. They must also list any other similar licenses they have and any adverse licensing actions that were taken against them.

Also, a tobacco license holder who violates the ordinance, or whose employee violates the ordinance will be charged with an administrative fine that follows Minnesota statutes. Upon a third or subsequent offense, the city administrator will immediately suspend the license for each location the license holder owns, operates or controls for not less than seven days. The council will then act to suspend it for a longer period of time or revoke the license for the rest of the year.

The fines for selling tobacco products to under-aged customers will also be increased to match state statutes. Right now, the city fines start at $75 for a first violations and increase to $200 and $250 for future violations. The state penalties increase from $300 for a first offense, $600 for a second offense if it occurs within 36 months, and a $1,000 fine for a third violation within 36 months.

These are only the minimum mandatory penalties, the amendment states. It does not restrict the city from suspending or revoking a license regardless of the lack of prior violations.

Munsch to take care of baseball field

For the third straight year, Jake Munsch will in charge of maintenance of Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

The council agreed to pay him $10,800 to do the work for the upcoming season – the same amount as the last two years. This includes all mowing, trimming in and around the ballpark; conducting all field preparation including field dragging and marking of the lines; weed control on warning track and other areas within the facility; and ballpark garbage cleanup after all games.

There are about 100 games during the season. The contract takes effect May 1 through Sept. 30.

Contract approved for renewable energy certificates

The council authorized the Missouri River Energy Services to provide management services for the city’s renewable energy certificates.

The certificates represent the documented renewable attributes of the power generated from the dams in the Western Area Power Administration's Upper Great Plains Region (UGPR). The certificates will be deposited into the Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System by MRES for the city and retired at the direction of the Alexandria Board of Public Utilities “to achieve the greatest value to the municipal utility,” according to Ted Cash, general manager of ALP Utilities.

Ted Cash

MRES currently provides administrative services in the area of wholesale power supply for Alexandria. WAPA requires the city to approve MRES as the designated entity for the certificates.

Variety of licenses approved

The council approved a variety of licenses:

Mobile food truck – Colby’s World Classics.

Transient merchant – Papa’s Kettle Corn.

Transient merchant – The Country Stop.

Transient merchant – Cooler Treats.

Temporary on-sale liquor – Copper Trail Brewing Company.

Temporary on-sale liquor – ABATE of Minnesota.

On-sale beer – Viking Speedway.

Wine – Viking Speedway. Since the speedway has both a beer and wine license, it's allowed to serve strong beer.

Motorized vehicle racing – Viking Speedway.

Viking Speedway’s 2023 season includes 21 racing and event dates. For the second year, it will hold its "Rev'd Up Music Festival." It will take place on Saturday, June 24.

As in the past, races must end by 9 p.m. on school nights and by 10:45 p.m on other nights.

Editor's note: The section of this story about the hockey association pledge to the Runestone Community Center expansion been edited to include comments from AAHA and the RCC Capital Campaign Committee.