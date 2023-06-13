A peek into the future of Alexandria's 22 parks

ALEXANDRIA – Splash pads, fishing piers, kayak launch, shelters, beach improvements, playgrounds, boardwalks, new trails and more.

All those projects are part of a 240-page Parks and Trails Master Plan that was approved at Monday’s Alexandria City Council meeting.

It’s important to note that some of the projects, which range in cost from a few hundred dollars to more than $500,000, won’t happen for another 20 years or so and still need to go through many steps before they’re approved.

The plan is like a “road map” showing the future of Alexandria’s 22 parks decades from now. More than a year in the making, the plan was shaped by feedback from the public and user groups, such as tennis players, baseball/softball, disc golf, walking and nature trails and others. Surveys and public hearings drew more than 1,200 responses and comments.

The most used amenities were the paved trails and playgrounds. The most desired park feature is a splash pad.

A total of 67% of the survey respondents said the parks need updating.

“One of the common things you will see in the plan are trails and connectivity between some parks and onto other trails,” said Parks Department Director Bill Thoennes . “This plan will give the Park Board and the city council a road map of the projects and a timeline of when projects could be completed.”

Bill Thoennes

Each project listed has a cost assigned to it, Thoennes said, which will support future grant applications. HKGi, a community planning , landscape architecture and urban design firm based in Minneapolis, worked with city staff and the Park Board for about a year to work out the details of the plan.

The city’s parks budget for 2023 is $831,505, which works out to about $58 per city resident (not counting other revenue sources such as local government aid, business taxes and fees). If that number remains constant, the city can expect to be spending nearly $1 million by 2040, just based on population growth (not including inflation), according to the master plan.

Current funding levels are not adequate to maintain the park system at current levels, the plan said.

“This means the overall level of spending will likely have to rise in order to stay at the same park standards,” the plan said.

The parks were classified into four categories – premier parks, neighborhood parks, special use parks and open space. Trails connecting parks, trails around roads and a planned Alexandria Nature Trail are also included in the plan. Time frames for park improvements ranged from 0-3 years all the way up to 20 years. Here are are some highlights at each park:

The premier parks

Big Ole Central Park. Priorities – replace bituminous trail, $50,000 to $150,000; replace signage and wayfinding, $15,000 to $50,000; replace site furnishings, $15,000 to $50,000. Other projects – new trail, new farmers market pavilions, farmers market plaza, new boardwalk, tree cleaning, planting beds, small stage, art garden improvements, site furnishings, replace fishing pier.

City Park. Priorities – beach improvements, $50,000 to $150,000; parking lot expansion, $15,000 to $50,000; replace existing parking lot, $50,000 to $150,000; a destination playground, $150,000 to $500,000; replace large shelter, $150,000 to $500,000; replace a second shelter, up to $15,000; trail and emergency access, $15,000 to $50,000; replace existing trail, $50,000 to $150,000; new bituminous trail, $50,000 to $150,000, new site furnishings, $15,000 to $50,000; replace restrooms, $500,000 or more. Other projects – splash pad, bocce ball, parking on street, new south parking lot, amphitheater, ballfield improvements, new pump track, signage and wayfaring, court shade, gazebo.

This drawing shows how a new splash pad would look like at Alexandria City Park, according to the city's Parks and Trails Master Plan. Drawing by HKGi

Dean Melton/Fillmore Park. Priorities – replace skatepark, $150,000 to $500,000; new tennis courts, $500,000 or more; replace playground, $150,000 to $500,000; replace parking lot, $15,000 to $50,000; splashpad, $500,000 or more; replace bridge, $15,000 to $50,000; crosswalk improvements, $15,000 to $50,000; replace site furnishings, $15,000 to $50,000. Other projects – batter cages, replace Fillmore Street parking lot, build new 15th Street parking lot, skatepark and tennis parking expansion, ballfield improvements, new plaza space, full basketball court, new bituminous trail, plantings, signage and wayfinding.

Knute Nelson Memorial Park. Priorities – new scoreboard (now installed); new concessions and restrooms, $150,000 to $500,000; grandstand overhaul, $150,000 to $500,000; replace lighting,$500,000 or more; fencing and backstop, $150,000 to $500,000. Other projects – new artificial turf infield, new playground, covered batting cages, shoreland restoration, dog park fencing, new north parking lot, replace signage and wayfinding.

A new scoreboard sits in right field at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. It's one of many improvements planned for the park. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Noonan Park, premier park. Priorities – replace playground, $150,000 to $500,000; replace rinks, $50,000 to $150,000; pond dredging and cleanup, $500,000 or more; replace shelter, $50,000 to $150,000; replace small shelter, $15,000 to $50,000; west parking lot improvements, $50,000 to $150,000; east parking lot improvements, $50,000 to $150,000; replace trail, $150,000 to $500,000; replace bridge, $50,000 to $150,000; crosswalk improvements, $15,000 to $50,000; warming house overhaul, $150,000 to $500,000. Other projects – new boardwalk, new pier, full basketball court, new labyrinth, new art pieces, signage and wayfinding.

This drawing shows an example of public art that could be displayed at Noonan Park in Alexandria. Drawing by HKBi

The Parks and Trails Master Plan for Alexandria's Noonan Park calls for the park to be dredged and restored within 11 to 15 years at a cost of more than $500,000. Alexandria Echo Press file photo

Neighborhood parks

Bluebird Park. Priorities – new bituminous trail, $150,000 to $500,000. Other projects – new shelter, restore plantings, restore trees, replace signage and wayfinding, plaza space.

Carter Park. Priorities – new shelter, $50,000 to $150,000; new playground, $50,000 to $150,000; crosswalk, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – basketball half court, new bituminous trail, plaza space, trees, planting, signage and wayfinding, site furnishings.

Fred Foslien Park. Priorities – replace nature playground, $150,000 to $500,000; replace small shelter, $15,000 to $50,000. Other projects – full basketball court, new bituminous trail, replace signage and wayfinding.

Geneva Crest Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000; new shelter, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – new parking, new trail, restoration of trees, backstop fencing, new site furnishings, replace signage and wayfinding.

Lake Burgen Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – new trail, new parking, restoration of trees and planting, replace shelter, replace signage and wayfinding.

Lake View Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000; replace shelter, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – new trail, new traffic garden, tree restoration, signage and wayfinding.

Manor Hills Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – full basketball court, new plaza space, new shelter, trees and planting restoration, signage and wayfinding.

Oak Knoll Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – replace ballfield, new shelter, new trail, replace signage and wayfinding.

Skylark Park. Priorities – new bituminous trail, $150,000 to $500,000; restoration of trees, $15,000 to $50,000; new crosswalk, up to $15,000; replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – new plaza space, new parking lot, new shelter, signage and wayfinding, field enhancements.

Summer Meadows Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000; new trail, $150,000 to $500,000; restoration of trees, $15,000 to $50,000; new crosswalk, up to $15,000. Other projects – full basketball court, new shelter, new parking lot, stormwater improvements, signage and wayfinding, new site furnishings.

Woodland Park. Priorities – replace playground, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – new natural surface trail, stormwater enhancements, nature playground, site furnishings, signage and wayfinding.

Special use parks

Agnes Park. Priorities (based on need) and cost estimates – replace shelter, $50,000 to $150,000; replace boat dock, $15,000 to $50,000. Other projects – improved parking lot, new boat cleaning station, shoreland restoration, new fishing pier, kayak launch, site furnishings, signage and wayfinding, concrete walk, swale crossing.

Goose Park. Priorities – parking lot improvements, $50,000 to $150,000; restoration of trees, up to $15,000. Other projects – new plaza space, replace shelter, new trail, shoreland restoration, dog park fencing, replace signage and wayfinding.

Lake Connie Dog Park. Priorities – replace existing dog park fencing, $50,000 to $150,000; new natural surface trail, $150,000 to $500,000; dog park shade, $15,000 to $50,000. Other projects – new disc golf, signage and wayfinding, new dog park fencing, new bituminous trail, new shelter, new plaza space, new playground, new parking lot, new overlook classrooms, planting restoration, new dock.

Runestone Park, special use park. Priorities – new site furnishings (possibly replacing the Runestone replica with a “Welcome to Alexandria” sign), up to $15,000. Other projects – replace flagpole, new bituminous trail, new striping on road, planting beds, plaza space.

Veterans Memorial Park, special use park. The new facilities at the park are not expected to require replacements within the next 20 years. Possible projects – full basketball court in 11 to 15 years, $150,000 to $500,000; new bituminous trail for up to $15,000; restoration of trees for up to $15,000.

Open space

Oakwood Trails Park, open space of 74.14 acres. Priorities – new boardwalk, $500,000 or more; new bituminous trail, $150,000 to $500,000; natural surface trail, $150,000 to $500,000; parking lot, $50,000 to $150,000. Other projects – bird blinds, new shelter, new signage and wayfinding.