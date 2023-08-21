4 projects in Douglas County seek $45 million in state bonds

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Supporters of four big projects in Douglas County are seeking state bonds in 2024:



$34.44 million for a transportation center for Alexandria College’s diesel mechanics and truck driving programs.

$7.2 million to expand the Runestone Community Center.

$1.6 million for a new Carlos Fire Hall.

$1.8 million for a residential and commercial development project in Kensington.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, State Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, joined Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, and other members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee to take a closer look at the requests during stops in the Alexandria area.

Combined, the four requests for projects in Douglas County amount to just over $45 million in state bonding assistance .

ATCC transportation center

The Alexandria Technical and Community College’s current transportation center is the only comprehensive transportation center in West Central Minnesota, with the nearest center about 250 miles away.

A new transportation center is needed to accommodate the growth in Alexandria College’s diesel mechanics; professional truck driver; and marine, motorcycle and powersports technician programs, according to the bonding request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria College is requesting $34.4 million in state funding to build a new 43,000-square-foot transportation center that will allow the diesel mechanics and professional truck driver programs to co-locate.

State legislators met with Alexandria College personnel during an Aug. 15 tour of the college's transportation programs. They included, from left, Sean Johns, dean of educational services; Jeff Wild, ATCC vice president of advancement and outreach; Scott Bterger, Sen. Zaynab Mohamed; Sen. Karin Housley; Sen. Scott Dibble; Sen. Susan Pha; Sen. Sandy Pappas; Sen. Torrey Westrom; ATCC President Michael Seymour; and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson. Contributed photo

Also, a portion of the existing building will be vacated and renovated to allow the marine, motorcycle, and powersports technician programs to have updated space needed for additional growth and technology.

“Updating the Transportation Center for students at Alex Tech will help keep the college on the cutting edge,” Westrom said in a news release. “This will ensure future students have the best technology and training for these important careers and jobs, which are in high demand.”

The project also renovates existing space to create a 19,000-square-foot student union at the heart of campus, according to the college. The new campus center would create a branded front door and provide spaces for learning, inclusion, collaboration, health and express student services.

The new entrance will be located near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Jefferson Street, taking advantage of greater visibility from the city’s 18th Avenue extension through the center of campus, according to the bonding request.

The ATCC’s request (details are in Senate File 493 ) will build off of the $955,000 for design work and planning for the project that the college received in the 2023 bonding bill.

Runestone Community Center expansion

The City of Alexandria is requesting an additional $7.2 million in state funding to design, construct, furnish and equip a renovation and expansion of the RCC.

The total project cost is projected to be about $25.6 million at the time of construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed expansion will add approximately 81,600 square feet to the existing facility, which will accommodate both dry floor and ice events. Other new space includes community meeting rooms, wellness/training areas, administrative space, and locker rooms. The plan also includes expanding the parking area and improving drainage for the site.

“The expansion of the Runestone Community Center will offer additional recreational, civic and social opportunities for residents of West Central Minnesota,” Westrom said. “By modernizing this regional facility, we will ensure the RCC continues to be a gathering place for generations to come.”

The city previously received $5.6 million from the state through the October 2020 bonding bill. The pre-design was approved by the state department of administration on May 11, 2022.

The bonding request is for the state to fund 50% of the project cost. The 50% local share of the project cost will consist of both public and private funding.

The city estimates that more than 20,000 people annually attend dry floor events at the RCC, drawing visitors from throughout the region. Dry floor events include a vendor show for a local company, home and garden expo, Alexandria Technical and Community College graduation, music concerts, and more.

Thousands more attend the games, tournaments, competitions, and exhibitions sponsored by Alexandria Area High School, Alexandria Area Hockey Association, Alexandria Figure Skating Club, Vikingland Curling Club, and Alexandria Blizzard.

Continued growth in programming over the past decade led to the consideration of a facility expansion. High demand for facility time has made it difficult to expand existing events and add new dry floor events, according to the bonding request. In 2021, the economic impact of additional ice events was estimated at $4 to $5 million annually.

The project will significantly increase accessibility to all users through the construction of an elevator that will access multiple levels of the facility. The renovation and addition to the existing building will provide efficiencies that could not be obtained if a new building was constructed on a separate site, according to the bonding request.

ADVERTISEMENT

If all goes as planned, construction will take place from November 2024 through October 2025.

Those attending a tour at the Alexandria Technical and Community College on Aug, 15, 2023 included, from left, Doug Houska, Marty Schultz, Sen. Zaynab Mohamed, Sen. Susan Pha, Bill Bevill, Sen. Sandy Pappas, Sen. Scott Dibble, Mayor Bobbie Osterberg (foreground), Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (back), Sen. Karin Housley (front), Sen. Torrey Westrom and Kent Kopp (chair of capital campaign committee for the project). Contributed photo

Carlos Fire Hall

The City of Carlos is requesting $1.6 million in state funding to construct a new 11,000-square-feet fire hall, which would need to be locally matched by at least 50%.

Although it is somewhat rare for local fire stations to receive state bonding, in some unique situations it has been done, according to Westrom.

The total projected cost is between $3 and $4 million.

State Sen. Torrey Westrom, middle, joins members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee to tour the Carlos Fire Station on Tuesday, Aug. 15.<br/> Contributed photo

The Carlos Fire Department’s service area is 85 square miles and serves a population of about 2,700 residents in the City of Carlos as well as Carlos Township and Belle River Township.

The existing fire station offers little storage and a new station is needed to provide the space required to house all the city’s fire department and first responders' equipment, according to the bonding request.

The current fire hall was built in the 1970s and is structurally unsound, according to the bonding request. There have been many repairs made over the years, but it is beyond repairing at this point, the request said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing facility needs updating because of the structural issues, mold, poor storage with a “barely” OSHA approved staircase and restrooms that are less than desirable, according to the request. The building is not ADA accessible. Also, the meeting room is overly cluttered due lack of storage and the parking is inadequate for volunteers when called to a fire, the request said.

The expanded space would increase bay space from three to seven, allowing for the city to store all their trucks under one building, instead of three different locations, as they currently do now.

The City of Carlos worked with the local school district to obtain six acres of property that fit the parameters for the station. The city has four years left to complete this project before they lose the land.

If all goes as planned, construction could start in May 2025.

Development in Kensington

The City of Kensington is seeking $1.8 million in state bonds for a new development.

“The City of Kensington is a growing community and has the need for additional residential and commercial development options,” the request said. “Green Acres Subdivision is a prime location for residential and commercial expansion within the city limits and convenient access to State Highway 55.”

The city needs to capitalize on this growth opportunity while the demand is present and "strike while the iron is hot," the request said.

The city has purchased half of a 33-acre parcel, located within the southwest corner of the city limits, and wants to develop the land into residential or mixed commercial and residential use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Utilities and roadways will be installed for the development.

Road access is planned from Highway 55 and County Road 99 SW. Watermains, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer systems have been designed for multiple residential/commercial options, according to the bonding request. Also, roadways and access have been designed and vetted for feasibility regarding wetlands and land rights.

The current project phase will consist of installing utilities and constructing a street system sufficient to enable development on individual lots.

Subsequent project phases will include determining a final utility system (based on residential/commercial options) and paved roadways.

Residential and commercial development will have a positive economic impact by providing additional revenue streams that will benefit Kensington and the surrounding area, according to the request.

Construction could begin in April 2024.