4 grand marshals chosen for this year's Vikingland Band Festival

ALEXANDRIA — Four area retired music teachers will serve as the grand marshals for this year's Vikingland Band Festival.

Steve Deitz, Carolyn Aarsvold, Jane Herth and Joelle Burreson will share the honor at this year's 39th event, which will take place Sunday, June 25. These four were chosen because of their positive impact on students as music educators in the Alexandria Public Schools, according to Greg DeGier, Vikingland Band Festival committee chairperson.

"These educators are respected and admired music educators," DeGier said. "We strive to recognize people who have made contributions to music, youth or the community, and these retired educators have impacted all three areas."

Steve Deitz

Deitz was the vocal music director at the high school in Alexandria for 35 years . He was recognized by the American Choral Directors Associate as the Outstanding Young Choir Director of Minnesota. He served as a musical director for many community and high school productions and co-founded the Rising Stars performance experience for Alexandria Community Education.

Carolyn Aarsvold susan brown

Aarsvold spent 34 years teaching in several area school districts, as well as at a private music studio. She is an accomplished performer on the flute/piccolo, violin/viola and piano, having performed with the local Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra , Fargo-Moorhead Symphony, Heartland Symphony and various ensembles in the Fergus Falls and Alexandria areas.

Jane Herth

In Herth's 41-year teaching career, she taught junior high vocal music, directed the Jefferson Carolers and taught music at Lincoln and Voyager elementary schools. She also taught at St. Mary's School. Herth has served on the board and is past president of the Alexandria Area Arts Association . A singer and a pianist, she has also served as a soloist, director and accompanist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church .

Joelle Burreson

Burreson taught vocal and instrumental music for 37 years, with the majority of those years in Alexandria. As a member of the music department, she worked with the marching band as a color guard instructor from 1985-1992. Some of her highlights include trips to the Cotton Bowl Parade, Tournament of Roses Parade and National Independence Day Parade. She is principal oboe in the Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra and has been serving on the board in various capacities for the past 14 years.

The grand marshals will lead the Vikingland Band Festival parade, which will feature 1,500 performers. The parade is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

For information about the band festival, including reserved parade bleacher seating, visit the official website at www.VikinglandBandFestival.com .