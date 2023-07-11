$4.3 million warehouse project in Alexandria to get tax help

ALEXANDRIA – A project to build a $4.3 million, 32,000-square-foot warehouse will be getting tax help from the city.

At its Monday, July 10 meeting, the Alexandria City Council approved tax increment financing requests from Goodneighbors – 2410 Building LLC . The parcel that’s being developed is located at 2410 42nd Avenue on 4.65 acres of land, northwest of SERVPRO.

The warehouse, a Butler steel building, will be leased to several companies including:



Bimbo Bakeries USA , the largest commercial baking company in the U.S. delivering bread, bagels, buns, English muffins and sweet baked goods. It has 20,000 associates across the U.S. working in bakeries, sales and distribution centers, on routes and in support functions, according to its website.

Nott Company , an employee-owned manufacturer of fluid power products and systems, industrial power transmission products and systems, and custom rubber fabricated products.

With TIF, the taxes on the property are frozen at the current amount for a certain period of time, in this case nine years because it is an economic district, not a housing district. The difference between the existing tax and the tax after the development is used to help pay for some of the project’s costs.

The city benefits because property is being developed that otherwise would not have been improved. Also, the value of the property will increase, adding to the city’s tax base.

The project, according to Goodneighbors, would create nine full-time jobs.

The developer will receive an annual TIF payment of $68,000 for nine years.

The TIF application lists Rob Thompson and Ted Christianson as the major stockholders or principals. They said the project will continue the long-term development of the city’s industrial park and add to the tax base when the TIF period expires.

The application said it is unlikely that without assistance, development would occur within the TIF district or the project would have to be scaled back.

At Monday's meeting, Thompson said his company has asked for TIF only twice. The project encountered many cost increases because of inflation, steel costs that increased 80%, other material increases as high as 100% and higher interest rates as well.

Other factors have also increased the cost of the project, Thompson said, including the need for new retention ponds, utilities and additional fill.

"We don't take TIF lightly," Thompson told the council. "We only ask for it in order to move forward with a project."

The Goodneighbor’s development is projected to increase the market value of the property by $3.8 million.

The tax increments collected over the duration of the TIF district will total about $611,000.

The city isn’t issuing bonds to assist in funding the project so there is no impact on the city’s borrowing capacity.

The difference in pre and post-development property taxes – the increment – will be paid to the developer less 10% administrative costs. Following the decertification of the district, the city will collect the full property taxes on the property.

Because the city approved the TIF, the state requires that a business subsidy agreement must also be approved. A public hearing was held Monday and that agreement was also approved. No one from the public spoke at the subsidy or TIF hearing.

Warehouse construction is expected to start at the end of July and be finished by the end of the year.

This will be the third warehouse completed by Goodneighbor Properties in the city’s industrial park within the last three years.

Alexandria may be first in MN for ‘short story kiosks’

The city is looking into the possibility of partnering with the Douglas County Library to place “short story kiosks” at various locations in the community.

Library staff are applying for a grant to purchase the kiosks, according to City Administrator Marty Schultz. Library Director Dawn Dailey reached out to the city and asked if it would be one of the partners in the project.

The kiosk is a tabletop unit that could be placed in the City Hall lobby. People would have the opportunity to read one, three, or five minute stories.

Partners need to fill out information to accompany the grant application by July 10. The intent is for the kiosks to be moved around the community.

If the grant is successful, this would be the first implementation of these kiosks in Minnesota.

More coffee on the way

Another coffee option will be doing business in Alexandria.

The council approved a temporary vendor’s license to Beau Coffee Company, LLC. Elizabeth Beaumia of Starbuck applied for the license as the vice president of the company.

Code amended for heliport

An amendment to the city’s code regarding Alomere Health’s Heliport overlay district received preliminary approval.

City staff said that because of the length of the ordinance, it wouldn’t be economically feasible to print the complete text in the newspaper so it will be published “by reference” instead, meaning the amendment will be summarized.

A full copy of the ordnance is on file at City Hall and copies are available.

The code, section 10.34, regulates and restricts the height of structures and objects in the vicinity of the heliport pad.

About three years ago, a state re-inspection found some non-compliant areas but the hospital has since brought the pad back into compliance.

Art center loan request approved

The council approved a request to subordinate a city revolving loan for Venia, LLC.

The loan, originally made in December, 2022 was for improvements to the former Quality Printing/Hegg Law Office building at 2020 Fillmore Street to convert the building into ArtisTree Community Art Center and Cafe.

The project was originally estimated to cost $685,000 but under the terms of the subordinated loan, the financing package will drop to $434,200.

The owners are Jeanne and Charles Tanksley of Alexandria.

The original city loan was for $200,000 over a term of 15 years at an interest rate of 6.75%. The loan is current and the payoff after the June 2023 payment is $197,399, according to City Planner Mike Weber.

The subordination will allow the infusion of capital from a Small Business Administration loan.

There is no new money being requested from the city.