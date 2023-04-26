3 internet providers seek state dollars to run high-speed internet to rural Carlos

CARLOS — For years, people who live between Lake Carlos and Highway 29 have had to struggle with substandard internet, driving their kids to town when high-speed access was needed for school and waiting through buffering and service interruptions to be able to watch their favorite Minnesota sports teams.

Now that area is in an enviable position. Three internet providers are vying for state funding to provide residents with high-speed, top-notch fiber optic internet service. It's unusual for three providers to target the same area of Douglas County.

Gardonville, Arvig-Tekstar, and Spectrum-Charter have all applied for grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which will dispense up to $67 million dollars in 2023, about triple what has been appropriated in previous years. The money is awarded through a program called the Border-to-Border grants.

“I think it’s a good growth area, long term," said David Schornack, director of business development and sales for Arvig. "Alexandria has been a strong growing community and we think it’s going to grow in all directions.”

Each company has targeted an area with slightly different borders, but they all include the Emerald neighborhood as well as areas north along the Lake Carlos shore and along Highway 29. Only Perham-based Arvig includes the city of Carlos, while Gardonville, based in Brandon, would go further south, scooping in Laura Lake, the Nordic Hills Golf Course, the area adjacent to the Belle River State Wildlife Management Area and north to sections of Viking Trail and Fairfield Creek Road. Charter, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, would serve two areas west and east of Carlos.

Dave Wolf, CEO and general manager of Gardonville Cooperative Telephone Association, called the interest in the Carlos area "a bit of a surprise."

"We had filed for these areas during the last round (there was no other interested companies applying), but we received some challenges to our application, this may have impacted our being awarded those areas," he said. "Now that we’ve 'shown our hand' with a prior grant application, there is new interest in this round."

Gardonville already offers internet connections in the area, but it's through an older technology that the cooperative would like to upgrade.

Bob Hop, a sports fan who lives on the eastern shore of Lake Carlos, says Gardonville's internet service is the only way he can watch his favorite Minnesota teams.

When he couldn't get Gopher or Twins games on Dish anymore, he started streaming them on his Gardonville internet connection.

The problem is, the internet technology in his neighborhood is so old and slow that the state designates the area as unserved by today's internet standards.

“It’s OK, just OK. We have a lot of buffering, some interruption in service, but it’s OK,” he said. “They’re a good company but right now they don’t have the ability to get us the good internet for what we pay.”

He said he appreciates Gardonville and would like to stay with the company. When he and his wife received a questionnaire from Gardonville asking if they would like fiber optic from them, "Of course we said yes," he said.

However, they would go with whichever company ends up extending fiber optic, he said.

Wolf said Gardonville is ready to build if it gets the grant. Shornack said Arvig would take a couple of years, as it would need to first secure all necessary permits.

Douglas County is lagging much of the state in reaching broadband goals, according to the Grand Rapids-based Blandin Foundation, which ranks Douglas County 58th of 87 counties for broadband access. It says that 5,532 households in Douglas County do not have access to internet speeds of 100 megabits per second download and 20 megabits per second upload, and says it will cost about $51.4 million to extend that level of broadband to the entire county.

The most recent census data says that 92.9% of Douglas County households has a computer, and that 83.6% have a broadband internet connection, but it doesn't specify the broadband speeds.

Schornack said that as Arvig supplies phone service to Parkers Prairie, it makes sense to extend service to Carlos. Last fall, Arvig bought Alexandria Light and Power's fiber network, mostly to business customers, which they hope to roll out to residential customers as well.

“Everybody is looking to expand.”

Wolf said that Gardonville is continuing to upgrade its service to other areas in Douglas County.

It has about 1,000 wireless customers in Douglas County, about two-thirds of them with no other option. Wireless works for some customers, but it is not considered as good as fiber optic, and tends to generate the most customer complaints, Wolf said. He said in about five years, all wireless customers in Douglas County should have access to fiber optic.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility that none of the three companies will be awarded the grant. And even if one does get it, it doesn't mean that the other companies wouldn't lay fiber topic, although it would be more challenging, said Arvig's Schornack.