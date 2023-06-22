$2M to enlarge Geneva-L'Homme Dieu channel a 'pleasant surprise'

ALEXANDRIA — After testifying before the Minnesota Legislature about enlarging the Geneva-L'Homme Dieu boat channel, Craig Loos learned that the project would likely not get funded in 2023.

So it was a "pleasant surprise" for him, he said, when he learned that at the last minute, the Legislature granted $2 million for the project. The money will go to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and include rebuilding part of U.S. Highway 29 to accommodate the new culvert.

“We thought we were back to the drawing board and would start reengaging in 2024,” said Loos, who is president of the Lake Geneva Association. “Then all of a sudden, I got a call from (Rep.) Mary Franson like a month after that. Give or take a couple of weeks, and she said, 'Congratulations, you’ve received a grant for the Lake Geneva- L’Homme Dieu culvert.'"

Franson hadn't voted for or against the bill that included the funding, and neither did Sen. Torrey Westrom. However, Loos has worked with local lawmakers for several years to get the funding. He started his effort in 2019 by working with now-retired Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen and in 2021, legislators on the state Senate Finance Committee visited the site in question. That visit made him hopeful, Loos said, but COVID considerations dominated the Legislature that year.

The language in the funding bill does not specify the dimensions of the new culvert. The existing culvert is 10 feet by 10 feet.

Dan Kuhn, a construction supervisor for MNDOT, said nobody has developed a design yet for the box culvert or I-29. Engineers have kicked around different ideas, but nothing has been solidified, he said.

However, Lake Geneva resident Scott Stockmoe said it would have to be at least two feet wider and two feet taller to accommodate his pontoon.

He moved to Lake Geneva from Lake L'Homme Dieu last fall, and said he would definitely use the new culvert.

“We have a lot of friends on the chain, and that’s the nice thing to go see your friends by boat,” he said. “Is it critical? No, I still bought this house not knowing they were going to do it.”

He knows people who have traded to smaller boats just so they can pass through the culvert, he said, but he doesn't want to get rid of his pontoon. The house he bought is in Geneva Estates.

“With this bridge change, it’ll help add to our value,” he said.