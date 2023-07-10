2 injured in rollover on Interstate 94 near Osakis

OSAKIS — Two people were injured in a rollover on Interstate 94 south of Osakis on Sunday, July 2.

Brittany Blakemore, 36, of Gary, Indiana was driving east in a 2023 Ford Explorer when it went off the road and onto the left median near mile marker 115 in Orange Township, according to the State Patrol.

Blakemore and a passenger, Bobby Walton, 23, unknown address, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria. They were both wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.

Two other passengers were not injured. They, too, were wearing seat belts.

North Memorial Ambulance and the State Patrol responded to the crash, which happened at about 9 a.m.