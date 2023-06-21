Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

2 injured in 3-vehicle crash near I-94 construction zone in Alexandria Wednesday

All three vehicles were traveling east when a rear-end crash happened near milepost 100.

EP Crash
pariwatpannium - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:00 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Alexandria Wednesday morning, June 21 near a construction zone.

At about 6:20 a.m., Andre Farrington, 24, of Beloit, Wisconsin was driving east on I-94 near milepost 100 in LaGrand Township in a 2012 Ford E350 and was slowing to turn right into the construction area. Luke Leinen, 26, of Long Prairie was also driving east in the left lane in a 2013 Ford Taurus, following the E350. Jordin Otto, 29, of Hoffman was also traveling east in a 2011 Cadillac SRX, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The Cadillac rear-ended the Taurus and the Taurus then was pushed into the E350, the report said.

Otto, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Leinen, who was wearing a seat belt, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Otto was taken to Alomere Health. Leinen wasn't transferred to a health care facility, according to the report.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCC EXTERIOR EAST ENTRANCE.jpg
Local
Rink expansion project is topic of upcoming Listen and Learn in Alexandria
June 20, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
062011-RogerStrand 019.jpg
Minnesota
Conservation community in west-central Minnesota and beyond loses one who stood tall
June 19, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra members rehearse for the upcoming Symphony at the Cinema concert. It will be held Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Local
Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra offers Chamber Concert in Alexandria
June 19, 2023 09:12 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Newsies 03.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Newsies, Jr.'
June 20, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Court News
News
Complaint alleges sexual assault on Alexandria school bus
June 20, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: June 8-14
June 21, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Country Road
Arts and Entertainment
June 22 courthouse concert in Alexandria features John Denver tribute
June 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report