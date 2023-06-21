2 injured in 3-vehicle crash near I-94 construction zone in Alexandria Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Alexandria Wednesday morning, June 21 near a construction zone.

At about 6:20 a.m., Andre Farrington, 24, of Beloit, Wisconsin was driving east on I-94 near milepost 100 in LaGrand Township in a 2012 Ford E350 and was slowing to turn right into the construction area. Luke Leinen, 26, of Long Prairie was also driving east in the left lane in a 2013 Ford Taurus, following the E350. Jordin Otto, 29, of Hoffman was also traveling east in a 2011 Cadillac SRX, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The Cadillac rear-ended the Taurus and the Taurus then was pushed into the E350, the report said.

Otto, who was not wearing a seat belt, and Leinen, who was wearing a seat belt, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Otto was taken to Alomere Health. Leinen wasn't transferred to a health care facility, according to the report.