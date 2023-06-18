Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Miltona on Sunday, June 18

The driver of a UTV and his passenger were injured in the crash at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 36.

EP Crash
pariwatpannium - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:57 PM

MILTONA — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Miltona Sunday, June 18.

At 9:47 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of County Road 3 NE and County Road 36 NE, about three miles northeast of Miltona.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found that a sports utility vehicle and a Can-Am utility terrain vehicle in the intersection.

The driver of the UTV, Neil Scherr, 56, and his passenger, Ann Scherr, 56, were treated by North Ambulance and Parkers Prairie Ambulance on scene and transported to Alomere Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They're both from Alexandria.

The driver of the SUV, Jacalyn Hoecker, 68, of Miltona, was uninjured.

Further investigation indicated the side-by-side UTV was traveling north on County Road 3 and was struck by the SUV, which was traveling east on County Road 36 and turning north onto County Road 3, causing the UTV to roll into the ditch.

Everyone in the crash was wearing their seat belts, according to the sheriff's office.

Those assisting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office included Miltona First Responders, North Ambulance and Parkers Prairie Ambulance.

By Echo Press staff report
