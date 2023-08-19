2 boat crashes on 2 Douglas County lakes happen minutes apart

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Two boat crashes on two different lakes in Douglas County minutes apart caused injuries Friday morning, Aug. 18.

At 10:55 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a boat crash, with injuries, on Long Lake near Evansville by County Road 55 NW.

Shortly after departing from shore, the boat hit a sandbar that resulted in a passenger, Roger Dale Kirckof, 83, of Villard, being thrown forward and hitting his head against the front of the boat. He was quickly rushed to shore while a group of nearby boaters assisted in towing the boat to shore.

The driver of the boat was Jonathon Eric Abrahamson, 73, of Villard.

This incident is still under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Evansville First Responders, and the Ashby Ambulance.

About a minute later, at 10:56 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-boat collision on Lake Miltona. One boat was operated by James Earl Stewart, 60, of Minocqua, Wisconsin and the other boat was operated by Jared Jeffrey Schiller of Clements.

The collision caused heavy windshield damage to Schiller's boat and resulted in minor injuries to one of the boat operators, according to the sheriff's office.

Both boats were able to make it back to the water access where deputies and Miltona First Responders were able to provide aid and assistance to the boat operators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Deputies on scene were assisted by Miltona First Responders, Parkers Prairie Ambulance and North Memorial Ambulance.