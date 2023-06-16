Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
17-year-old dies in crash near Alexandria Friday morning, June 16

The single vehicle rollover happened on County Road 73 NE near the intersection with Berglund Mile NE in Alexandria Township.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:42 AM

ALEXANDRIA — A 17-year-old male from Alexandria died in a one-vehicle rollover northeast of Alexandria early Friday morning, June 16.

At 3:29 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on County Road 73 NE near the intersection with Berglund Mile NE in Alexandria Township, about two miles southeast of the Nordic Trails Golf Course.

Deputies arrived and the driver, a 17-year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. No name has been released yet.

The incident remains under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol has been requested to assist in completing a reconstruction of the crash.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by North Memorial Ambulance and Carlos First Responders.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
