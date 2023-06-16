17-year-old dies in crash near Alexandria Friday morning, June 16

ALEXANDRIA — A 17-year-old male from Alexandria died in a one-vehicle rollover northeast of Alexandria early Friday morning, June 16.

At 3:29 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on County Road 73 NE near the intersection with Berglund Mile NE in Alexandria Township, about two miles southeast of the Nordic Trails Golf Course.

Deputies arrived and the driver, a 17-year old male, was pronounced deceased on scene. No name has been released yet.

The incident remains under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol has been requested to assist in completing a reconstruction of the crash.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by North Memorial Ambulance and Carlos First Responders.