14-year-old boy injured in ATV crash near Alexandria Sunday

ALEXANDRIA — A 14-year-old boy was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash west of Alexandria Sunday, May 28.

At 5:02 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a ATV accident on Cherry Point Road SW, near Lobster Lake.

Douglas County deputies, North Memorial Ambulance and Garfield first responders responded to the scene. Deputies learned a 14-year-old boy was driving a Polaris Ranger when it tipped over. The 14-year-old was the only occupant and suffered a serious leg injury, according to the sheriff's office.

North Memorial Ambulance transported the boy to the Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.