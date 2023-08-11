Local school districts awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently announced that nine schools will receive grants through the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. Three of these schools–Ashby Public School, West Central Area Schools, and Bertha-Hewitt Schools–are in Senate District 9, said Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls).

The MEAT program provides the opportunity for Minnesota schools to establish or enhance meat cutting and butchery training programs. The grant funds equipment, facility renovation, curriculum development, and faculty training for new and established programs.

“It is a privilege to announce that three local schools are included in this round of the MEAT Grant Program,” Rasmusson said in a press release. “These grants will allow our schools to advance their meat cutting and butchery training, which lets students to take part in this in-demand career pathway. Programs such as this provide real-world experiences that set our students up for success. Thank you to the school leaders for securing these grants!”

This grant round will provide Ashby Public School with $41,296.58. This funding will allow the school to partner with West Central Area Schools and West Central Initiative to teach meat processing through the purchase of equipment for a meat processing mobile trailer. West Central Area Schools will also receive $35,000 to further support the purchase of a meat processing mobile trailer and provide up to 100 hours of hands-on training for one agriculture instructor at a local butcher shop.

Finally, Bertha-Hewitt Schools will receive a $50,000 grant. This funding will be used to renovate an existing space to accommodate a walk-in cooler as well as upgraded sinks to allow for proper cleaning of equipment and ensure proper food and student safety.