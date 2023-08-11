Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Local school districts awarded grants from the Department of Agriculture

The MEAT program provides the opportunity for Minnesota schools to establish or enhance meat cutting and butchery training programs.

EP Agriculture
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:08 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recently announced that nine schools will receive grants through the Meat Education and Training Grant Program. Three of these schools–Ashby Public School, West Central Area Schools, and Bertha-Hewitt Schools–are in Senate District 9, said Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls).

The MEAT program provides the opportunity for Minnesota schools to establish or enhance meat cutting and butchery training programs. The grant funds equipment, facility renovation, curriculum development, and faculty training for new and established programs.

“It is a privilege to announce that three local schools are included in this round of the MEAT Grant Program,” Rasmusson said in a press release. “These grants will allow our schools to advance their meat cutting and butchery training, which lets students to take part in this in-demand career pathway. Programs such as this provide real-world experiences that set our students up for success. Thank you to the school leaders for securing these grants!”

This grant round will provide Ashby Public School with $41,296.58. This funding will allow the school to partner with West Central Area Schools and West Central Initiative to teach meat processing through the purchase of equipment for a meat processing mobile trailer. West Central Area Schools will also receive $35,000 to further support the purchase of a meat processing mobile trailer and provide up to 100 hours of hands-on training for one agriculture instructor at a local butcher shop.

Finally, Bertha-Hewitt Schools will receive a $50,000 grant. This funding will be used to renovate an existing space to accommodate a walk-in cooler as well as upgraded sinks to allow for proper cleaning of equipment and ensure proper food and student safety.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP News
News
Alexandria Chamber to co-host Midwest Cybersecurity & Technology Summit
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
WestromTorrey.jpg
News
Sen. Torrey Westrom addresses ag issues at Farmfest panel
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Turning Leaf 4677.jpg
News
Turning Leaf Business Center is home to Tastefully Simple, others
2d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Trinity test color.jpg
Members Only
The Vault
Trinity blast in ‘Oppenheimer’ was start of tests that sent fallout clouds over Minnesota, the Dakotas
3d ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
alex TG 5.jpg
Sports
Basketball: Alexandria teams having successful summer
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Business News
Business
On the Street business news, Aug. 11
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
1-DSC_9647.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Minnesota Wild Road Tour celebrates hockey with a stop in Alexandria
19h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve