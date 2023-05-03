99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Local foundation now accepting applications for 2 open grant rounds

Grant application deadline is June 30.

EP News
visuals6x - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
May 03, 2023 at 7:54 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Area Community Foundation announced that their “Difference Maker” and Ruth McDonald grant rounds are now accepting applications for programs that serve people in Douglas County. Grant application deadline is June 30. For additional information about the grant rounds, visit www.communitygiving.org/grants .

Eligible organizations are 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools or governmental entities that must serve the residents of Douglas County. The "Difference Maker" grant round seeks to support community initiatives that will bring about positive change for the Alexandria area. The Ruth McDonald grant round will be awarding grants to program that support the health and wellness of the community, especially for the health needs of people in poverty.

In a press release, A.J. Koewler, AACF executive director, said, "These grants are investments into our community's future. We are eager to dive in as we support our non-profit partners who are finding innovative ways to bring positive change to the Alexandria area."

Over $60,000 was awarded during last year's grant rounds. Some of the organizations that received funding included United Way of Douglas & Pope Counties, Central Minnesota Elder Network, Alexandria Area YMCA and Safe Families for Children.

The Alexandria Area Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Alexandria area. Since 1992, AACF has grown to over $6.8 million in assets and awarded over $7.5 million in grants to nonprofits. The AACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a network of community foundations that maximize the impact of our donors. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds totaling nearly $195 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/Alexandria.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff