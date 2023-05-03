Local foundation now accepting applications for 2 open grant rounds

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Area Community Foundation announced that their “Difference Maker” and Ruth McDonald grant rounds are now accepting applications for programs that serve people in Douglas County. Grant application deadline is June 30. For additional information about the grant rounds, visit www.communitygiving.org/grants .

Eligible organizations are 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, schools or governmental entities that must serve the residents of Douglas County. The "Difference Maker" grant round seeks to support community initiatives that will bring about positive change for the Alexandria area. The Ruth McDonald grant round will be awarding grants to program that support the health and wellness of the community, especially for the health needs of people in poverty.

In a press release, A.J. Koewler, AACF executive director, said, "These grants are investments into our community's future. We are eager to dive in as we support our non-profit partners who are finding innovative ways to bring positive change to the Alexandria area."

Over $60,000 was awarded during last year's grant rounds. Some of the organizations that received funding included United Way of Douglas & Pope Counties, Central Minnesota Elder Network, Alexandria Area YMCA and Safe Families for Children.

The Alexandria Area Community Foundation attracts and administers charitable funds for the benefit of the local Alexandria area. Since 1992, AACF has grown to over $6.8 million in assets and awarded over $7.5 million in grants to nonprofits. The AACF is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a network of community foundations that maximize the impact of our donors. Collectively, CommunityGiving administers over 1,000 funds totaling nearly $195 million. Learn more at CommunityGiving.org/Alexandria.

