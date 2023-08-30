Listen and Learn offers insight to living with dementia

ALEXANDRIA — The first time Alexandria couple Patty and Roy Wicken realized something might be wrong was when Roy started losing weight.

"He wasn't trying to lose weight, he just lost a whole bunch of weight," Patty said. "We don't know if that was connected to this but that was something that was very noticeable to us."

The "this" to which she is referring is dementia, which Roy has been battling for the past three and a half years.

The Wickens spoke about their experience at a Listen and Learn presented by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 22.

Along with Roy's weight loss, he also lost his sense of smell, and his sense of taste was affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have to admit that there were times I thought he was just being a jerk," Patty said. "I would say, 'Why would you do something like that?' or 'Why would you say something like that?' And he'd be like, 'I don't know.'

"It was so far from my wheelhouse that he might have dementia that I just did not even grasp it, that there was something really wrong," she said.

Then one night while they were watching television, Roy said, "Patty, there's something really wrong with me. I can't remember anyone. I can't remember anything. I can't put two and two together. I'm making bad choices and I don't know why."

A neurologist out of St. Cloud confirmed the couple's fears, that Roy was suffering from some type of dementia.

"We feel that people should know that it's more than just, 'I don't know what I did with my keys,'" Patty said. "There can be all kinds of … vague signs that something's not right, like he would make some decisions that were just so far away from anything he would ever have done before."

Also speaking at the Listen and Learn was Jenny Theis, senior community engagement manager of the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota and North Dakota .

Jenny Theis

Theis shared 10 warning signs that someone might be suffering from dementia, which included:



Challenges in planning or solving problems.

Difficulty completing familiar tasks.

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships.

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.

The Wickens had tips on how to deal with caring for someone who has dementia. Roy's main pointer was, "Go with the flow."

Another tip was, "Don't argue — agree."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I try really hard to this day to be really patient, and that is not always easy," Patty said.

She added that the couple is able to live their lives much as they had before. They still go to the theater, they still go out to eat.

"It's just life as we knew it, kind of, except for the fact that Roy's just not always with me," she said.

One thing that is extremely important is having the support of friends and family, Patty said.

"It's all you can do, and it's all you can ask for," she said. "We feel very lucky to have a lot of loved ones and a lot of friends in this community."

To view the Listen and Learn, visit www.alexandriamn.org/event-resources.html.