Legislature approves renaming of Glenwood overpass to honor slain deputy

GLENWOOD — On Sunday, May 21, the Minnesota Legislature approved a transportation budget agreement that includes language introduced by Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) and Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck) to memorialize Pope County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Owen by renaming a Glenwood overpass in his honor.

Owen lost his life on Saturday, April 15, in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call in the town of Cyrus.

“I continue to be impressed by the astounding community support for Deputy Josh Owen and his family,” Westrom said in a press release. “We brought this forward to the Senate and House after hearing from constituents who wished to ensure Deputy Owen’s contributions to Pope County and as a deputy would be remembered for a long time. Renaming the new Glenwood overpass in Deputy Owen’s honor is a meaningful way we can show just how much he meant to our community.”

"Honoring the memory of Deputy Owen with this overpass dedication is very fitting," Anderson said in a press release. "One of the main reasons for the overpass in the first place was to improve response time for law enforcement, EMS and firefighters in the area. It's good that we are moving ahead with this memorial."

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the cost of each sign is typically $1,700, and usually, two signs are installed, bringing the cost to approximately $3,400. This will vary depending on the size of the sign. As with all memorial signs, the local group requesting the sign will be responsible for paying MnDOT in advance for the cost.

“To memorialize Owen’s legacy of service to our community, a sign will be put up on the overpass on Highway 29 and at the intersection of Highway 55. The next step to making this a reality is raising the funding to cover the costs of the signs. We look forward to continuing our work with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Owen’s wife, Shannon, to help with this effort,” Westrom said.