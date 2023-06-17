Law Enforcement Blotter: June 9-11

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday, June 9

Assist other agency, Broadway Street.

Assist other agency, Interstate 94, Osakis.

Driving complaint, truck weaving all over road, Interstate 94, Evansville.

Suspicious vehicle, Miltona Carlos Road NE, Carlos.

Property damage crash, two-vehicle crash, Interstate 94.

Public assist, County Road 66 NE, Eagle Bend.

10-50 hit and run, Arrowwood Lane NW.

Assist other agency, Interstate 94.

Assist other agency, Fifth Avenue E.

Assist other agency, 22nd Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Irving Street.

Saturday, June 10

Suspicious person, Donway Drive NE.

Driving complaint, County Road 82 SE, Nelson.

Assist other agency, Douglas County.

Assist other agency, Broadway Street.

Juvenile trouble, County Road 12 NW, Garfield.

Sunday, June 11

Public assist, County Road 5 NE.

10-50 with one vehicle, line down, County Road 4 SW.

Driving complaint, motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed, North Nelson Street, Nelson.

Assist other agency, Third Avenue E.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, June 9

Suspicious activity, Maple Street.

Public assist, male needs ride home, 17th Avenue E.

Suspicious activity, Eighth Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, 10th Avenue E.

Criminal damage to property, rock thrown through window, Ridgeview Terrace NE.

Public assist, phone stolen, Fillmore Street.

Fraud, Broadway Street.

Attempted fraud, North Nokomis NE.

Assist other agency, Jefferson Street.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 50th Avenue W.

Public assist, 17th Avenue E.

Driving complaint, 34th Avenue W.

Suspicious person, Unumb Street.

Theft, devices have been stolen, State Highway 29 S.

Juvenile trouble, Maple Street.

Property damage crash, hit a post, Agnes Boulevard.

Saturday, June 10

Suspicious activity, Oak Street.

Public assist, Fillmore Street.

Public assist, Park Street.

Public assist, Sixth Avenue E.

Public assist, caller says there are screws all over the road, Third Avenue E.

Public assist, Third Avenue W.

Public assist, lift assist, Pioneer Road SE.

Assist other agency, Seventh Avenue W.

Public assist, South Broadway Street.

Public assist, 30th Avenue E.

Theft, theft of cell phone, Broadway Street.

Public assist, Ash Street.

Public assist, Fillmore Street.

Public assist, North McKay Avenue.

Driving complaint, possible rolling domestic, almost caused an accident, 50th Avenue W.

Public assist, Eighth Avenue E.

Suspicious person, Fifth Avenue W.

Public assist, 30th Avenue W.

Sunday, June 11

Assist other agency, Geneva Road NE.

Suspicious activity, Sixth Avenue E.

Suspicious person, 10th Avenue E.

Property damage crash, vehicle hit light post, Third Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Sixth Avenue E.

Driving complaint, County Road 46 NE.

Assist other agency, County Road 4 SW.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.