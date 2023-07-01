Law Enforcement Blotter: June 16-18

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday, June 16

Driving complaint, Geneva Golf Club Drive NE.

Drug-related activity, County Road 82 NW, Evansville.

Personal injury crash, elderly male ran into a house, Ridgeway Drive SW.

Assist other agency, Kluver Addition Road SE.

Theft, someone stole range balls, Geneva Club Drive NE.

Property damage crash, damage to a cart, Arrowwood Drive NW.

Property damage crash, County Road 34 NW.

Assist other agency, Sixth Avenue E.

Driving complaint, Interstate 94, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, County Road 8 NW, Brandon.

Saturday, June 17

Assist other agency, North Nokomis NE.

Assist other agency, Henry Avenue.

Driving complaint, County Road 82 SE, Nelson.

Suspicious vehicle, East Lake Cowdry Road NW.

Assist other agency, County Road 15 SW, Kensington.

Driving complaint, State Highway 29 N.

Attempted fraud, caller states a contractor stole a substantial amount of money from him, Goldfinch Circle NE, Miltona.

Driving complaint, speeding, county Road 7 SW, Garfield.

Driving complaint, cars doing burnouts, Berglund Mile NE, Nelson.

Sunday, June 18

Assist other agency, South Le Homme Dieu Drive NE.

10-52 with one vehicle, vehicle roll, County Road 11 NW.

Public assist, boat stuck on trailer, County Road 38 NE, Carlos.

10-52 with two or more vehicles, vehicle rolled, County Road 3 NE, Miltona.

Property damage crash, emergency trucks involved in accident, no injuries, Kensington Avenue N, Kensington.

Assist other agency, North McKay Avenue.

Public assist, West Street, Garfield.

Driving complaint, County Road 82 SE.

Driving complaint, dirt bikes doing burnouts, Berglund Mile NE, Nelson.

Public assist, Maple Drive SE.

Suspicious vehicle, County Road 82 SE, Nelson.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, June 16

Suspicious activity, 17th Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Ridgeway Drive SW.

Property damage crash, minor crash, 50th Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, 10th Avenue E.

Suspicious person, Fourth Avenue E.

Property damage crash, Second Avenue E.

Public assist, Bryant Street.

Suspicious person, Sixth Avenue E.

Driving complaint, South Broadway Street.

Suspicious person, male party passed out, 11th Avenue E.

Criminal damage to property, Nokomis Street.

Assist other agency, 15th Avenue W.

Assist other agency, Latoka Beach Road NW.

Saturday, June 17

Suspicious person, male party laying on sidewalk, intoxicated, 34th Avenue W.

Public assist, North Nokomis NE.

Suspicious activity, Dale Street NW.

Theft, stolen airline miles, Geneva Road NE.

Suspicious activity, South Broadway Street.

Public assist, lift assist, Pioneer Road SE.

Public assist, Bryant Street.

Assist other agency, City of Kensington.

Assist other agency, Cardinal Lane SW.

Suspicious activity, State Highway 29 N.

Sunday, June 18

Driving complaint, car all over the road, Fifth Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Oak Knoll Drive NE.

Public assist, ride home, Lark Street.

Criminal damage to property, spray-painted vehicle, 12th Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, Sixth Avenue E.

Public assist, 50th Avenue W.

Suspicious person, Third Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, car and house egged, Glacier Avenue.

Public assist, ride home, 17th Avenue E.

Property damage crash, no injuries, Fifth Avenue E.

Criminal damage to property, car was keyed, North Nokomis NE.

Suspicious activity, State Highway 29 S.

Driving complaint, 50th Avenue W.

Assist other agency, County Road 82 SE.

Public assist, 17th Avenue E.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.