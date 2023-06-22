Law Enforcement Blotter: June 12-15

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday, June 12

Public assist, Seventh Avenue W.

Driving complaint, County Line Road SW, Lowry.

Driving complaint, Magnuson Road SW.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assist other agency, State Highway 29 N.

Suspicious vehicle, County Road 45 SW.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle unoccupied, Brophy Landing NW.

Tuesday, June 13

Assist other agency, Third Avenue E.

Public assist, Kluver Addition Road SE.

Theft, stolen tackle boxes, State Highway 27 W.

Theft, Devils Lake Road NW, Brandon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public assist, Vonderheide Drive SW.

Assist other agency, Third Avenue W.

Assist other agency, Main Street W., Osakis.

Public assist, lift assist, Lake Taylor Road NW.

Drug-related activity, Front Street E., Brandon.

Suspicious activity, Central Avenue S., Brandon.

Wednesday, June 14

Assist other agency, Memorial Drive, Hoffman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assist other agency, Eighth Avenue W.

Fraud, person writing numerous bad checks, South Nelson Street, Nelson.

Property damage crash, East Lake Carlos Drive NE, Carlos.

Public assist, lost iPad, Seventh Avenue W.

Public assist, County Road 7 NW, Brandon.

Suspicious person, County Road 87 SE.

Public assist, County Road 120 NE.

Driving complaint, vehicle all over the road, County Road 13 NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempted fraud, Kings Road SE.

Public assist, helped couple park trailer, County Road 38 NE, Carlos.

Public assist, Third Avenue W.

Juvenile trouble, Tabbert Road NW.

Suspicious activity, BMW parked outside the gate for several days, County Road 82 SE.

Assist other agency, Fillmore Street.

Assist other agency, Iowa Street.

Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Assist other agency, Rosewood Lane N.

Theft, theft of oxycodone pills, Nelson Avenue, Brandon.

Assist other agency, 10th Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Unumb Court.

Assist other agency, Eighth Avenue E.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, June 12

10-50 hit and run, Fourth Avenue E.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public assist, missing license plate, Third Avenue W.

Public assist, Bryant Street.

Property damage crash, 50th Avenue W.

Driving complaint, Agnes Boulevard.

Public assist, Eighth Avenue E.

Driving complaint, 34th Avenue W.

Public assist, Broadway Street.

Assist other agency, Irving Street.

Drug-related activity, South Broadway Street.

Public assist, South McKay Avenue.

Tuesday, June 13

Assist other agency, Nokomis Street.

Assist other agency, Rosewood Lane N.

Public assist, Seventh Avenue W.

Motorist assist, 34th Avenue E.

Suspicious activity, 20th Avenue W.

Public assist, lift assist, Jefferson Street.

Suspicious activity, State Highway 29 S.

Assist other agency, Lake Street.

Property damage crash, 44th Avenue W.

10-50 with two or more vehicles, North McKay Avenue.

Property damage crash, citation for wireless communication, Geneva Road NE.

Personal injury crash, Third Avenue E.

Property damage crash, Broadway Street.

Public assist, Sanibel Drive.

Suspicious person, Broadway Street.

Wednesday, June 14

Burglary, South McKay Avenue.

Robbery, Eighth Avenue W.

Theft, reporting person embezzling from business, Sanibel Drive.

Public assist, McCauley Lane NE.

Public assist, Lake Street.

Criminal damage to property, car broken into, Fillmore Street.

Fraud, State Highway 29 S.

Public assist, lift assist, Fillmore Street.

Property damage crash, Third Avenue E.

Public assist, Third Avenue W.

Public assist, Geneva Road NE.

Suspicious person, State Highway 29 N.

Property damage crash, minor crash, North McKay Avenue.

Shoplifting, Broadway Street.

Public assist, Broadway Street.

Public assist, Third Avenue E.

Juvenile trouble, Ridgeview Terrace NE.

Suspicious person, Fillmore Street.

Suspicious vehicle, Iowa Street.

Public assist, lift assist, Pioneer Road SE.

Suspicious vehicle, Pioneer Road SE.

Thursday, June 15

Driving complaint, State Highway 29 N.

Suspicious person, State Highway 29 S.

Suspicious person, Hawthorne Street.

Suspicious vehicle, 17th Avenue E.

Driving complaint, vehicle all over the road, North Nokomis Street.

Property damage crash, minor crash, Third Avenue W.

Personal injury crash, Seventh Avenue E.

Property damage crash, Broadway Street.

Public assist, Park Street.

Public assist, VIN check on a vehicle, Third Avenue W.

Drug-related activity, Sixth Avenue E.

Property damage crash, North Nokomis NE.

Property damage crash, Broadway Street.

Driving complaint, 50th Avenue W.

Suspicious person, 10th Avenue E.

Driving complaint, Nokomis Street.

Driving complaint, 50th Avenue W.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.