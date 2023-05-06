Law Enforcement Blotter: April 28-30

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday, April 28

Assist other agency, Northside Drive NE.

Public assist, safety check, Douglas Street.

Public assist, Seventh Avenue W.

Suspicious person, person walking through caller's neighbor's yard, talking to trees, County Road 82 NW, Garfield.

Assist other agency, Third Avenue E.

Saturday, April 29

Juvenile trouble, Vonderheide Drive SW.

Criminal damage to property, Seventh Avenue W.

Public assist, ride home, 17th Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Eighth Avenue E.

Sunday, April 30

Assist other agency, Broadway Street.

Motorist assist, County Road 31 SE, Osakis.

Juvenile trouble, County Road 4 SW.

Suspicious activity, County Road 31 SE.

Theft, pickup damaged and wallet stolen, County Road 107 SW, Kensington.

Suspicious activity, Le Homme Dieu Heights NE.

Public assist, Westwood Drive SW.

Assist other agency, Sixth Avenue N, Osakis.

Assist other agency, State Highway 29 S.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, April 28

Suspicious activity, Broadway Street.

Assist other agency, Interstate 94.

Suspicious activity, reckless driving, Northside Drive NE.

Theft, theft of an Apple computer, Rosewood Lane N.

Public assist, Third Avenue W.

Fraud, someone accessing child support debit card and taking money, Lakepark Avenue.

Juvenile trouble, South McKay Avenue.

Public assist, escort, State Highway 29 N.

Public assist, 45th Avenue E.

Public assist, lift assist, South Broadway Street.

Drug-related activity, smell of marijuana, Eighth Avenue W.

Public assist, EBT card taken, Third Avenue E.

Fraud, counterfeit $100 bill, State Highway 29 S.

Suspicious vehicle, 42nd Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, Irvine Place.

Theft, couple trying to leave without paying tab, County Road 22 NW.

Suspicious activity, South McKay Avenue.

Public assist, lift assist, Voyager Court.

Suspicious activity, South McKay Avenue.

Saturday, April 29

Property damage crash, County Road 22 NW.

Suspicious activity, South Le Homme Dieu Drive NE.

Suspicious vehicle, unoccupied vehicle in parking lot, Lake Agnes.

Public assist, ride home, 17th Avenue E.

Public assist, lift assist, Darling Avenue E.

Public assist, Third Avenue W.

Attempted fraud, Seventh Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, Rosewood Lane SE.

Public assist, Eighth Avenue E.

Suspicious activity, caller found a disc in his mailbox full of white supremacy material, Third Avenue W.

Suspicious activity, caller received a strange envelope with a DVD inside, concerned to look at it, Jefferson Street.

Suspicious vehicle, Lake Burgen Access.

Sunday, April 30

Suspicious vehicle, North Nokomis Street.

Suspicious vehicle, expired registration, North Nokomis Street.

Public assist, lift assist, Lakepark Avenue.

Theft, theft of mountain bike, South McKay Avenue.

Theft, State Highway 29 S.

Suspicious vehicle, Third Avenue E.

Property damage crash, South McKay Avenue.

Suspicious activity, 50th Avenue W.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.