Lane to reopen at noon on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria

Motorists are reminded to always travel with caution, and watch and slow down for workers who may still be on-site.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 12:14 PM

ALEXANDRIA — At noon Friday, May 26, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will reopen the right lane on westbound Interstate 94 near the Highway 27 interchange in Alexandria. The lane was temporarily closed after a void was discovered under the road. Repairs have been completed.

Motorists are reminded to always travel with caution, and watch and slow down for workers who may still be on-site.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
