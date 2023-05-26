Lane to reopen at noon on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — At noon Friday, May 26, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will reopen the right lane on westbound Interstate 94 near the Highway 27 interchange in Alexandria. The lane was temporarily closed after a void was discovered under the road. Repairs have been completed.

Motorists are reminded to always travel with caution, and watch and slow down for workers who may still be on-site.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .