News

Lane closure on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria

EP Road Construction
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:42 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on westbound Interstate 94 near the Highway 27 interchange in Alexandria. A void was discovered under the road.

Motorists will encounter a temporary lane closure while crews investigate and perform repairs. Depending on results of the investigation, the lane closure could remain in place over the Memorial Day weekend.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down and obey traffic control.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

