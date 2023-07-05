Lake Miltona man snaps photo of a turtle and a muskrat hitching a ride with a loon

ALEXANDRIA — Two springs ago when amateur photographer Scott Rykken took a series of photos of a turtle perched on a loon that was sitting beside a muskrat, he did not know he would turn them into a children's book.

However, that is what happened, and now Rykken will be appearing at Smokey Timbers Camp to read the book and share the story of how it came about.

The event, which requires pre-registration, will take place on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. Each paid participant will receive an autographed copy of the book, which is called "Once Upon a Loon."

The photos were taken at Lake Miltona, where Rykken and his wife, Anne, have a cabin.

Author Scott Rykken's book "Once Upon a Loon" was published in November 2021. Contributed photo / Scott Rykken

"We had gotten the loon platform from a neighbor five years ago and each spring we set it out as soon as the ice is out, and each spring we've had a nesting pair of loons," Rykken said.

Two years ago, a pair of muskrats started swimming out to the platform and resting on it, as well. The Rykkens weren't sure if muskrats eat loon eggs, so they kept an eye on them.

"One day we were eating lunch and my wife looked out and saw the muskrat, and she said, 'It looks like a turtle's trying to climb on the loon," Rykken said.

He ran out to the dock with his camera, and sure enough, the turtle was attempting to climb up on the loon's back.

"The turtle kept trying to climb up, and slide off," Rykken said. "Finally he did get up on top of the loon, and the loon never seemed to be bothered by it, and meanwhile the muskrat was just hanging out."

He took pictures of the trio for half an hour.

"I always take a lot of pictures and throw most of them out," Rykken said. "But I still had enough pictures of that to show the progress of the turtle climbing the loon. One time it was sliding off, it was kind of cute — she put her wing back to try to catch him."

Rykken posted one of the pictures on Facebook.

"I thought it was interesting, but I didn't think it was a great picture or anything," he said. "But people said, 'You're kidding — I've never seen anything like that.'"

Rykken next posted the picture on a website devoted to loons.

"From there, all these loon lovers saw it, and it just kind of exploded," he said. "They shared it thousands of times. Next thing I know, this picture has gone worldwide."

When Rykken found himself doing interviews for television and print, he wondered if he could possibly turn the pictures into a story for a children's book. Using pictures he had taken all that spring, he did just that.

"The hard part was getting it published," Rykken said. "Every publisher I contacted said, 'Do you know how many loon books there are out there?'"

Eventually, he found a publisher in Mission Point Press, which is located in Michigan.

The book was published in November 2021, and has done well in that time.

"It sends a real positive message about friends and what you do for your friends," Rykken said.

At the time it was published, COVID was more of an issue, and there was a lot of animosity between different groups, Rykken said.

"Then here's this picture of three different species coexisting peacefully on a raft," he said. "A lot of adults said, 'Oh, isn't that nice that they can just get along?' So that rang a bell with some people also."

Since he took the pictures, Rykken said some people have claimed they were Photoshopped, but Rykken still has the whole series showing the turtle's progress.

"I don't even own Photoshop, so I wouldn't know how to do that," he said.

Rykken doesn't know if he will write another book, but he said he's glad he wrote this one.

"It was a fun experience, and I learned a lot about the publishing world, and just what it takes to get a book out there," he said.

To register to attend Rykken's presentation, visit www.smokeytimbers.org/event-details-registration/once-upon-a-loon-author-reading .

More of Rykken's photography is available to view at scottrykken.smugmug.com .