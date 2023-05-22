99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lake Latoka Rest Area to temporarily close May 23-24

There will be no running water in the building while crews clean and chlorinate the wells.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:32 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Lake Latoka Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will temporarily close for scheduled building maintenance on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24.

There will be no running water in the building while crews clean and chlorinate the wells. During this work, the building will close but the rest area parking will remain open.

More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas .

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

