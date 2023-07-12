Lake Brophy County Park celebrates final finishes

ALEXANDRIA — The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 18 at about 7 p.m. to celebrate the completion of Lake Brophy County Park and its visitor center.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in conjunction with the first in a concert series called “Summer Sounds by Brophy” put on by the Alexandria Rotary Club. The ceremony will take place during the intermission for the Fabulous Armadillos.

Lake Brophy County Park features a large playground, swimming beach, fishing pier, mountain bike trails, public restrooms, visitor center, and more. Learn more at DouglascountyMN.gov/lake-brophy-county-park.

