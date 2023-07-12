Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Lake Brophy County Park celebrates final finishes

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 18 at about 7 p.m.

Lake Brophy Park
Lake Brophy County Park features a large playground, swimming beach, fishing pier, mountain bike trails, public restrooms, visitor center, and more.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:28 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 18 at about 7 p.m. to celebrate the completion of Lake Brophy County Park and its visitor center.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in conjunction with the first in a concert series called “Summer Sounds by Brophy” put on by the Alexandria Rotary Club. The ceremony will take place during the intermission for the Fabulous Armadillos.

Lake Brophy County Park features a large playground, swimming beach, fishing pier, mountain bike trails, public restrooms, visitor center, and more. Learn more at DouglascountyMN.gov/lake-brophy-county-park.

Ribbon Cuttings are a service offered by the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, email info@alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Health
News
PrimeWest Health launches grant effort to improve health care locally
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Douglas County
News
Grants available for eligible homeowners to make needed home repairs
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Barry Jesinoski
News
Disabled American Veterans announces national leadership change
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
$4.3 million warehouse project in Alexandria to get tax help
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
marijuanaplant.jpg
Local
Alexandria takes first steps to regulate adult-use marijuana
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: June 29 - July 5
29m ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
gardonville carlos (1).jpg
Local
Gardonville gets $1.5M to bring fast internet to Carlos area
1h ago
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen