Knute Nelson invites public to annual community picnic

ALEXANDRIA — Knute Nelson will host their annual community picnic from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at their Care Center campus at 420 12th Ave. E. in Alexandria. The public is invited to attend the BBQ style lunch. There is no cost to attend; however, free will donations are appreciated.

“We have so much to celebrate this year and are excited to do it alongside a community who means so much to us,” Mark Anderson, president/CEO, said in a press release. “Seventy-five years ago, our organization was founded to care for older adults in Alexandria. This year, we celebrate that milestone and recognize the incredible support this community has shown us to make it all possible. It’s our honor to serve you … and we hope to see you at this special event.”

Entertainment is available for the whole family and includes music from the Knute Nelson musical team, children’s games, Erickson’s Petting Zoo and more. To celebrate the organization’s 75-year anniversary, Knute Nelson will giveaway $150 in Visa gift cards at the event.

In partnership with the Alexandria Area YMCA, Knute Nelson is also celebrating the 5-year anniversary of the on-site intergenerational child care center located at their Care Center campus. Parents and children of the center are invited to a special program from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, outside the YMCA Child Care Center entrance at the Knute Nelson Care Center. Pastries and refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP by calling 320-763-1169.

Event sponsors include Elden’s Fresh Foods, UCare, Alexandria Golf Cars, Cole Papers, Jim Stueve’s Tents, Plunket’s Pest Control, Sysco, and Viking Coca-Cola Bottling Company.