Knute Nelson Care Center confirms Norovirus infection of several residents, staff

Norovirus is a contagious infection that can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea that begins suddenly.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 12:16 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Knute Nelson Care Center has identified several residents and staff with the Norovirus in their long-term care unit.

Norovirus is a contagious infection that can cause severe vomiting and diarrhea that begins suddenly. This infection is currently limited to the long-term care section of the facility and no residents or staff in the short-term rehabilitation unit have been affected.

The health and safety of those the care center serves, as well as its staff, is its greatest priority. The care center currently is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of the virus. Enhanced infection control protocols have been implemented, and communal dining and activities have been canceled in the area where the virus has been identified.

The CDC allows visitation at all times in the facility; however, the care center does ask that anyone experiencing any vomiting, diarrhea, or COVID-related symptoms postpone their visit.

For questions or concerns regarding the care center’s infection control procedures, contact Brady Johnsrud, executive director, at 320-763-1157 or brady.johnsrud@knutenelson.org.

