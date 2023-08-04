Knute Nelson and Walker Methodist will join forces to strengthen and expand services

ALEXANDRIA — Faith-based, nonprofit health care and housing organizations look to expand options for customers, team members, and communities Knute Nelson, based in Alexandria,and Walker Methodist, based in Minnetonka, Minn., have entered into an agreement to merge the two companies into one. This merger is set to be finalized Jan.1, 2024.

A merger of the two organizations will expand home and community-based services programs, housing options, and rehabilitation/skilled nursing care. This strategic decision will strengthen their ability to better serve and support the workforce, residents, and customers throughout their combined continuums of care, as well as expand their geographic reach allowing their similar mission of enhancing and enriching lives go further.

The health care and senior housing landscape is ever-evolving, and an affiliation of the two companies will positively impact the ability to attract and retain leadership and health care talent, and it will enhance meaningful services and programs for residents and customers.

“Both Walker Methodist and Knute Nelson are well-respected leaders in the aging services field,” Mark Anderson, CEO of Knute Nelson, said in a press release. “A successful merger of these two organizations would mean that we could scale appropriately, continue to be relevant and appealing to customers and job seekers, as well as allow us to better optimize technologies.”

Scott Riddle, CEO of Walker Methodist, said that the merging of these two organizations is a clear choice. “Because of our many similarities in mission and culture, as well as our complementary areas of expertise, the leaders of both companies believe this would be an advantageous merger,” Riddle said in a press release.

Walker Methodist and Knute Nelson are committed to ensuring a smooth and gradual transition, to keeping all team members employed with no reduction in pay, and that residents and clients will continue to receive excellent housing and health care without disruption.

With more than 150 years of combined service to older adults, Knute Nelson and Walker Methodist are approaching this from a position of strength. The shared philosophy and commitment to servant leadership, the cultures both rooted in similar competencies, and the dedication to delivering high-quality services and experiences for customers and team members make this a logical and natural alignment that will benefit all parties.

Knute Nelson serves in 43 counties in Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota with planned growth into the metro marketplace with a partnership with Walker Methodist, in home health and hospice services this summer. Their continuum of services includes home health care, senior housing, assisted living, enhanced assisted living, memory care assisted living, skilled nursing, wellness, and hospice. Knute Nelson serves more than 8,500 people annually with approximately 1,100 team members.

Walker Methodist owns and manages 19 senior living communities in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. Their continuum of care includes senior housing for independent and assisted living, memory care, enhanced assisted living (care suites), transitional care skilled nursing, rehab therapy, fitness, and wellness. Walker Methodist serves more than 3,000 people annually with approximately 1,000 team members.

For information on Knute Nelson, visit www.knutenelson.org . For more information on Walker Methodist, visit www.walkermethodist.org .