News

Knute Nelson, Aagard Group receive state training grants

Gov. Walz said the grants provide continued educational opportunities that strengthen the workforce, benefit businesses and grow the economy.

Aagard.jpg
Recently, The Aagard Group hosted a tour of more than 30 students and instructors from the Alexandria Technical and Community College mechatronics program. (Contributed)
File photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:21 AM

MINNESOTA — Gov. Tim Walz recently announced that the state is partnering with 59 Minnesota businesses — including two in Alexandria — to provide nearly $3.3 million in Dual Training Grants to fund on-the-job training for employees in high-demand industries.

Over half of the grants awarded by the Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) were to employers located in greater Minnesota. Alexandria recipients included Knute Nelson and The Aagard Group.

“These grants provide continued educational opportunities that strengthen our workforce, benefit our businesses, and grow our economy,” said Walz. “The state is committed to investing in Minnesota’s economic future by supporting our businesses and providing career growth and training opportunities for workers to excel in our high-demand industries.”

"These grants support economic growth throughout the state, empowering businesses and connecting Minnesotans to great careers," said OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson. “These businesses are critical partners in our work to provide an array of postsecondary options, and I hope we will be able to support all who are interested in future grant rounds.”

OHE’s Dual Training Grant program partners with the Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline Program at the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) to help employers meet their workforce needs by creating earn-and-learn programs for employees.

Employers collaborate with training providers and contribute substantially to career advancement and development of their employees by providing them with on-the-job training and supporting their postsecondary education. Grant funds can be used to cover the cost of dual trainees' tuition, fees and required materials for the related instruction training in program occupations.

The awarded funding will allow 59 employers to provide educational advancement and career pathways to a total of 664 current and new employees.

Grants are currently available to employers who are in the following high-growth, in-demand industries: advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services, and information technology. Of the 59 employers receiving a grant this year, 28 are in health care services, 26 in advanced manufacturing, three in agriculture and two in information technology.

“Pipeline dual training and registered apprenticeships are important training models that provide skills for workers and help employers meet their workforce needs,” said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach. "We are excited to continue our support of Minnesota’s employers and workers with this new round of grants.”

Last month, the Minnesota Legislature passed the Higher Education Omnibus Budget Bill which invests over $5 million in the Dual Training Grant program for the next biennium, as well as an ongoing increased investment of $1 million per year.

In addition, the Legislature expanded the program’s eligible industries to include childcare and transportation, both industries that have statewide workforce shortages and require industry-related training. For more information about Dual Training Grants contact Jacquelynn Mol Sletten, state financial aid administrator, at 651-355-0609 or jacquelynn.mol.sletten@state.mn.us .

For more information about Minnesota Dual-Training Pipeline contact Dan Solomon, program manager, at 651-284-5355 or dan.solomon@state.mn.us .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
