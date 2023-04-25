Kensington Area Heritage Society to host event on 125 year anniversary of Runestone

KENSINGTON — In the fall of 1898, Olof Öhman was tending to his farm south of Kensington when he uncovered a large chunk of hard sandstone with Nordic runes carved into it.

The symbols read that eight Swedes and 22 Norwegians visited the area in 1362 and left after some of the party, who went out fishing, returned to discover 10 of their own had died.

The gray sandstone became known as the Kensington Runestone.

Olof Öhman rests his hand on the Kensington Runestone. Alexandria Echo Press file photo

Now, 125 years after the stone's discovery, the Kensington Area Heritage Society will host the co-star of the television series "Secrets of the Viking Stone," Elroy Balgaard, who will give a presentation on the Kensington Runestone on Saturday, April 29. The presentation will take place at Our Lady of the Runestone Catholic Church — 11 Runestone Drive in Kensington — from 1 to 3 p.m.

According to his Internet Movie Database (IMDb) biography, Balgaard is a Minneapolis native who is enthusiastic about history

"Since he was a kid, he had a passion for archaeology and he has been very interested in the mystery surrounding the Kensington Runestone," the bio read.

In 2019, Jammi Ladwig, an archaeologist with Bolton-Menk, does a ground sampling at Kensington Rune Stone Park, while actors Elroy Balgaard (left) and Peter Stormare (middle), along with a film crew, watch. Alexandria Echo Press file photo

That curiosity eventually led Balgaard to team up with Peter Stormare — an actor featured in movies like "Fargo," "Armageddon" and "The Big Lebowski" — for the show "Secrets of the Viking Stone" where Stormare and Balgaard journey through Minnesota to learn the truth about the Kensington Runestone.

Another event chock-full of history taking place the morning before the Runestone event is "History with Eleanor" at the Old Town Hall located at 30 Central Ave North in Kensington.

The event is to honor Eleanor Gunderson's would be 111th birthday. She is "the original Kensington historian," according to the heritage center. Gunderson's family will share recipes and some items from Eleanor's private collection along with a tour of the Old Town Hall and several "themed exhibits and artifacts." The event will go from 9 to 11 a.m.

RSVP for the events by calling 320-965-2573, emailing kahs@runestone.net or through the heritage society's Facebook page.