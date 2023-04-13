Inspiration Peak named one of Minnesota's most notable places to visit

ALEXANDRIA — Inspiration Peak has been named one of the most notable places to visit in the state of Minnesota.

That's according to a new book just out from Reedy Press, "100 Things To Do In Minnesota Before You Die."

"Sinclair Lewis chastised the entire state for not appreciating (Inspiration Peak)," said author Julie Jo Larson. "The view (is) absolutely beautiful. You could hear the grass just blowing in the breeze. …

"It was a good hike — not too hard, but you knew something good was going to be up there because it wasn't a super-easy hike," she said.

The book "100 Things To Do In Minnesota Before You Die" was recently published by Reedy Press. Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press

Of course, while it may be the entry closest to Douglas County, Inspiration Peak isn't the only point of interest. The book is divided into five sections: Food and Drink, Music and Entertainment, Sports and Recreation, Culture and History, and Shopping and Fashion.

"It's a big state," said Larson, who was raised in New Ulm and lives in rural Brainerd. "I really enjoy all the diversity that we have in terms of geography, but also the people, too. When we go from one corner (of the state) to another we've got everything from the big theaters and the restaurants that are more upscale to a lot of mom and pop shops."

This isn't the first Minnesota-related travel book Larson has written. The first one focused on just the northern part of the state, and a year later, she was asked to do a book about the state as a whole.

"I thought it would be fun to connect the whole state," she said. "You've got to try to balance it out a little bit. I've got some things from the Twin Cities, but the Twin Cities actually has their own '100 things to do' book."

When Larson set out to write the book, she wrote down potential entries on a large piece of tag board, eventually coming up with more than 200.

A sign tells the history of Inspiration Peak. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

A lot of the entries in the book came out of suggestions people had for Larson when she was writing her first book.

"They would tell me all these places I just had to see," Larson said. "I have to be honest, I have not done everything in the book. I have a fear of heights, so I'm not going to zipline, but I know there are people that love the thrill of ziplining."

Some of her own favorite entries in the book include the Moonstone Farm near Montevideo and the waterfalls at the northern part of Grand Portage.

"There's just so much to see," Larson said. "There are little places all over the state. … I think there's 900 cities or something like that. It's impossible to include everything in the book."

That said, Larson said she enjoys hearing from people who tell her about places they think she should have included.

"Sometimes there are things I don't know about," she said.

She also hopes people utilize the book to visit the places that she did include.

"It's always fun to head out on a weekend adventure, or take a few days off and run around," Larson said.

She continued, "I look at the book as a celebration of Minnesota meant for the people who live in Minnesota, but also for visitors, so I try to include something for everyone, for all ages and interests."

In addition to writing books, Larson works full-time at Central Lakes College.

For more information about the book and Larson, visit www.reedypress.com or juliejolarson.com .