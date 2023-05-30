Inclusion Network rebrands, wants to break barriers, honor differences

ALEXANDRIA — Big changes have taken place within Alexandria’s Inclusion Network. The most notable is that the group is now its own official 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Kelli Minnerath, board chairperson, said the group worked with a consultant, Michelle Boston, who helped them with the process, along with building their board of directors and with strategic planning. Boston, she said, is from Minneapolis but her family has owned a cabin in the lakes area for about 30 years so she is very aware of the lakes area community.

“She was really helpful in helping us intentionally build a board full of people who all have their own skills and who can bring something to the table,” said Minnerath. “That is probably our biggest accomplishment over the last couple of years, rebuilding who we are.”

Minnerath shared some background on the group, noting that it has been around since 2003. She said it started as the Diversity Resource Action Alliance. In 2012, it shifted to the Inclusion Network and was run under the Alexandria Technical Foundation. That group was the network’s fiscal host. It was a group of volunteers who would get together, plan events and who wanted to make a difference in the world of inclusion.

In 2021, Minnerath said the group took a step back and asked themselves, “What are we really doing? How can we be more effective, or how can we be most effective as an entity?”

Members of the Inclusion Network knew that becoming its own 501c3 nonprofit was one of the first steps because, Minnerath said, it is easier to create and write grants as a nonprofit. That is when they started working with Boston.

The group developed a mission, a vision and a group of core values. The mission, she said, is “Breaking barriers. Honoring differences.”

“Everything we do is with that in mind,” she said.

The group’s vision is “To be a community that expresses kindness, and accepts and values all.”

The values are as follows:



Governing and pursuing our mission with dedication and intent, ever mindful of the responsibility we carry.

Graciously welcoming all to the conversation.

Speaking out and speaking up.

Respectfully taking courageous action.

Collaborating through differences.

Genuinely listening and learning.

Minnearath said they had a poster designed that says, “Everyone is welcome here,” that can be hung up at businesses or wherever, letting the community know that truly everyone is welcome. The poster was designed by Mercy Berglund, a former Alexandria Technical and Community College student.

The Inclusion Network has a training team that can work with businesses, organizations and groups, offering a type of “lunch and learn” session.

“We're going to be meeting with businesses around the community who would want to put up a poster in their window as a way of saying, ‘I believe in what it says here, I accept all and you're welcome to shop here, you're welcome to whatever we serve,’ ” said Minnerath.

A couple of reasons for the poster, said Minnerath, was to help the Inclusion Network’s brand grow and to let people know the group is still in the community and still doing things because they know over the last couple of years, they were kind of silent because of the restructuring.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories from people who do not always feel super comfortable going into a store because of the way they’ve been treated and so we want to try and do something to help businesses. Just like it says on the poster, we want people to know that everyone is welcome here,” she said.

Minnerath said it is sad to know that sometimes people are not accepted for who they are. She said the group has heard stories of people who have moved to this community only to move away shortly after because they didn’t find a connection and didn’t feel welcome.

“The Inclusion Network wants to change that,” she said.

For businesses or other groups or organizations that would like more information about the posters and the training, or for those wanting more information about the group, contact them at 320-762-4444 or visit inclusionnetwork.org.