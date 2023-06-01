In Alexandria, a survivor raises awareness of suicide

ALEXANDRIA — When Kevin Hines jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in a suicide attempt, the first thing he felt was regret.

"The millisecond, the moment my hands left the rail and my legs cleared it, I had an instantaneous regret for my actions, an absolute recognition that I just made the greatest mistake of my life and it was likely too late," Hines said.

Fortunately — and remarkably — Hines survived the attempt, and he has since devoted his life to raising awareness about suicide, and helping others who might be considering taking their own lives.

Hines was in Alexandria on May 23, when he gave a presentation at the Broadway Ballroom. The event was sponsored by the Region 4 South Mental Health Consortium.

Hines said a long series of traumatic events led him to attempt suicide. He was born in San Francisco to parents who were often out scoring and selling drugs, leaving their very young children alone in hourly-rate hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

One day a desk clerk heard Hines and his 10-month-older brother crying and called the police and child protective services, after which point the brothers were put into foster care.

Unfortunately, in one of these homes they both contracted an aggressive strain of bronchitis, and Hines' brother died.

"I immediately developed a severe detachment disorder from reality, and abandonment issues that follow me until today," he said. "Every time somebody I love dies, even now, I feel like they're leaving me on purpose, no matter how much therapy I do, and trust me, I do a lot of therapy."

Hines was taken in by his eventual adoptive parents at the age of 9 months. They ultimately adopted three children in all.

"Pat and Debbie gave us the world," Hines said. "But all three of us kids, even given this amazing nurturing, would see the inside of three separate psych wards before we were 30 years of age. Why?"

Simply, their brains were malfunctioning, he said.

"If your brain is malfunctioning, there goes the rest of you," he said.

Hines said his brain "broke" when he was 17, and he started suffering from depression and panic attacks. He told no one.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't silence your pain," he said. "Your pain is valid. Your pain is worthy of my time and others', and your pain matters simply because all of you do."

Eventually, Hines decided to take his own life. It was the year 2000 and he was 19.

"I was in the worst pain I'd ever experienced," he said.

That morning, his father dropped him off at college, and Hines went to an administrator and dropped all but one of his classes. Although he didn't realize it, this meant he automatically relinquished his coverage from the school's medical program.

Hines suffered "catastrophic" injuries as the result of his attempt, and his father had to foot the bill, nearly being bankrupted after a career in finance.

After he left school, Hines took the bus to the Golden Gate Bridge, and began sobbing and shouting on his way there. Hines said what he really wanted was for someone to approach him and see if he was all right, but the other passengers did nothing but stare, one of them asking, "What the hell's wrong with that kid?" and laughing.

"That is what's wrong with some of society today," Hines said. "This human ability some of us have … to see someone like me in the greatest lethal emotional pain I've ever experienced, feeling nothing but fear and apathy toward me."

When the bus arrived at its destination the other passengers disembarked, and the bus driver ordered him off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hines got on the bridge, still crying, and began to walk, passing many other people, still hoping for some kind of connection. One woman did end up approaching him, but it was only to ask if he could take her picture, which he did.

He jumped after she walked away.

Hines considers himself lucky. Of the people who have jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge, 99.99% of them have not survived, he said. He fell 200 feet — 25 stories — reaching 80 miles per hour, almost terminal velocity in 4 seconds.

"Hitting that water from that height at that speed is like hitting a solid brick wall," he said. "You stop for less than a second, you hit 15,000 pounds of pressure. Most people die upon impact. God had other plans for me. I hit that water and the impact reverberated through me in my lower back and it shattered my T12 L1 and L2 lower vertebrae. They shattered like glass. On that day I missed severing my spinal cord by 2 millimeters."

Hines was submerged approximately 70 feet in the water, and could only get back to the surface by using his arms. He did make it, but couldn't stay above the water."Then I felt something very large, very slimy and very alive begin circling," he said.

Initially Hines thought it was a shark, but after telling the story on television a witness wrote to him and said it was actually a sea lion. Hines named it Herbert.

Right after Hines jumped, a passing motorist called a friend in the Coast Guard, who happened to be manning the waters off the bridge that day. Herbert kept Hines afloat until the boat arrived.

"You can call that whatever you want, that's your prerogative, but that is my miracle and I will always believe that God saved my life right there," Hines said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hines said he is in pain each day as the result of his injuries, but that's OK.

"I need no pity," he said. "I get to be here."

While he still has suicidal thoughts, Hines no longer acts on them. Instead, he does two things.

"I say aloud, 'My thoughts do not have to become my actions. They can simply be my thoughts.'"

The second thing he does is to say he needs help.

"You must fight to be well," he said. "You must put in the work to be well. There is an art to wellness. It doesn't come naturally for a lot of us, but we can have a modicum of wellness if we put in the time, energy, effort and the work."