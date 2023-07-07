I-94 interchange near Alexandria to reopen at 5 p.m. July 7

ALEXANDRIA — The Interstate 94/Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria will reopen by 5 p.m. today, Friday, July 7, to all travelers, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The interchange has been closed since mid-May, as MnDOT and Douglas County partnered to construct roundabouts at both the eastbound and westbound ramps.

The interchange improvements help to address safety concerns, improve efficiency along the corridors, enhance traffic performance, mobility and overall driver satisfaction at the I-94/Highway 27/County Road 45/46 interchange.

Motorists should navigate through the area with care and watch for workers. There may be periodic lane shifts and shoulder closures in the upcoming weeks as crews wrap up remaining work on the projects.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience, cooperation and commitment to safety during construction.

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .