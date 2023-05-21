Hundreds of Alexandria students work on volunteer projects throughout the community

ALEXANDRIA — Over 300 eighth-grade students from Discovery Middle School volunteered their time across 33 separate outdoor projects in the Alexandria area for United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties Day of Caring.

According to the United Way's website, "The Day of Caring is a student day of service where Discovery Middle School students join with United Way and go out into the community to take on outdoor volunteer projects."

Elena Lindwall, left, and Morgan Olson get garden beds ready at Woodland Elementary on Wednesday, May 17. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press

One of the projects took place at Woodland Elementary. A group of students under the supervision of eighth-grade earth science teacher, Morgan Olson, readied garden beds on the school's grounds with various vegetables — sweet corn, popcorn, beans, peas, beets and onions.

Another group of students worked on cemetery clean-up while most of the other projects took place at private residences.

Discovery Middle School students plant vegtables and flowers during United Way of Douglas and Pope Counties' Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 17. Thalen Zimmerman / Alxandria Echo Press

United Way says the students put in over 750 hours of volunteer work in the area.