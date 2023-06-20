Historical society selling duplicate bound newspaper volumes June 23

ALEXANDRIA — The Douglas County Historical Society is selling bound volumes of newspapers dating back to the 1980s.

The sale of the more than 100 volumes will take place on Friday, June 23 at the historical society.

"The newspaper volumes contain issues of local papers arranged in order," Brittany Johnson, director of operations for the historical society, wrote in a Facebook message. "Depending on the paper and the year, a volume might be (an) entire year's worth of papers, or it might be 3-6 months of papers."

The bound volumes are donations from when the Echo Press changed locations last year, and are duplicates to what the historical society already has.

Broadly speaking, duplicate volumes from the 1980s through the 2010s will be available, although some have been claimed by historical societies, Johnson wrote.

A list of remaining volumes will be available at the sale, and the books will be laid out if people want to browse.

"Some of the issues have gone to the Minnesota Historical Society to fill in gaps in their collection; some have gone to the Pope County Museum to expand their archive," she wrote.

The Evansville Historical Foundation plans on taking some of the volumes for its archive, as well, she wrote.

Johnson wrote that the historical society wishes to re-home as many of the volumes as possible.

"While we wish we could keep the duplicates, the size and weight of the books make it prohibitive for us to add the duplicates to our collection," Johnson wrote. "Storage space is almost always in short supply at museums, and there's so many great pieces of Douglas County's history we're responsible for maintaining for future generations."