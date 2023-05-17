99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Highway 29 corridor study open house to be held May 23

The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria.

EP Road Construction
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:56 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Alexandria are hosting an open house on Tuesday, May 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss the Highway 29 pedestrian study from Eighth Avenue to 18th Avenue in Alexandria.

The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Drive in Alexandria. A formal presentation is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The study will look at pedestrian safety and identify connections for people walking, biking and rolling along Highway 29. MnDOT and city staff, along with the consultant, are currently seeking feedback from the public on community goals for the corridor.

Everyone is welcome to attend the open house to learn more about the study. Representatives of the project team will be available to discuss details and gather comments on the design alternatives of the corridor.

Information board will be set up to allow attendees the opportunity to provide input and participate in discussions specific to Highway 29.

For more information visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy298thave .

