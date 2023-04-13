Hearing set for woman whose baby was found in a car in December

ALEXANDRIA — An omnibus hearing has been set in the case of a woman whose baby was found alone in a car in sub-zero conditions in Minneapolis last December.

The hearing for Alexandria resident Shaykeya Mari-Joyce Marquez, 32, has been scheduled for April 17 at Hennepin County District Court.

Marquez has been charged with neglect of a child and endangering a child in Hennepin County. Both charges are gross misdemeanors and both have a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment and/or a $3,000 fine.

Marquez has also been charged with felony motor vehicle theft in Douglas County. The maximum sentence for this charge is five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

On Dec. 26 the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle in Douglas County. The following day the vehicle was found in Minneapolis with the 6-month-old baby inside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, where it was noted his core body temperature was 93 degrees upon arrival.

According to the statement of probable cause, surveillance video showed that the baby was left unattended in the car from approximately 4 a.m. until approximately 8 a.m., when he was discovered crying by a passerby.

Temperatures were between 8 and 12 degrees that morning, and the driver's window was halfway open, the statement read.