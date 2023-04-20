99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ground-breaking ceremony for B-E expansion project discussed

The ceremony may take place as early as May 3.

Lowell Anderson
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
April 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE — A ground-breaking ceremony for the Brandon-Evansville school expansion project may take place as early as May 3.

The date was discussed during the Brandon-Evansville School Board's regular meeting on Monday, April 17.

The time for the ceremony could potentially be at 4:30 p.m. in Evansville and 6 p.m. in Brandon.

At a school board meeting held in August, Sean Lewis of ICS Consulting said the plan is to start foundation work this spring, followed by interior renovations.

The project will be complete in the fall of 2024 according to this plan, Lewis said.

At the Evansville school, two administrative office spaces will be renovated and turned into classrooms, a drive-through lane will be added, as well as two new classrooms, a new multi-use space and an administrative office suite, Lewis said.

At the Brandon school, there will be a new gymnasium, administrative suite, entry, restrooms and more classroom space, among other changes, Lewis said.

The project was approved through a referendum in November 2021 that authorized the issuing of general obligation school building bonds that will not exceed $14.5 million and will go toward "the betterment of school sites and facilities."

A structure at the Evansville school from 1917 was demolished last summer as part of the project.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
