Ground breaking ceremonies held for B-E expansion project

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE — A pair of ground breaking ceremonies for the Brandon-Evansville school expansion project were held on Wednesday, May 3.

The first took place at 4:30 p.m. in Evansville, and the second at 6 p.m. in Brandon.

District superintendent Louisa Glenetske thanked the community for its support, as well as current and past school board members for their hard work.

This sentiment was echoed by board chair Jana Anderson, who said, "This day would not have come to fruition without the hard work, endless hours and dedication of our board members, past and current, administration, staff, and everyone that are part of the communities of Brandon and Evansville."

Work on the Evansville school started last summer, when a section of the building from 1917 was demolished.

Crews are currently working on the road that goes past the front entrance of the Evansville building, Glenetske said.

The work at Evansville is expected to be done in time for the 2023 school year, while Brandon will be completed for 2024, Glenetske said.

The expansion project was approved through a referendum in November 2021 that authorized the issuing of general obligation school building bonds that will not exceed $14.5 million and will go toward "the betterment of school sites and facilities."