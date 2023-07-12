ALEXANDRIA — Douglas County HRA has grants available for eligible homeowners to make needed home repairs in Douglas, Pope and Todd counties. These are funded through USDA Rural Development and MN Housing.

Douglas County HRA is the approved servicer of Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant and Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency Rehab and Emergency/Accessibility Loan Programs, and Todd County is part of the service territory. Essentially, these are grants, forgiven after a set number of years as long as the homeowner remains on the property that improvements are made.

Eligibility requirements:

Must be 18 of age or older and occupy and own the property.

Be current on any mortgage payments, if applicable, and current on property taxes.

Have proof of home insurance.

Have assets less than $25,000.

Must meet current income limits set by each funder.

Funding is available for:

Mechanical improvements such as electrical, plumbing and heating.

Structural improvements such as roof replacement, foundations, floors and stairs.

Energy improvements such as windows, doors and insulation.

This list is not a complete list of available improvements, there are may be more.

These funds are available and ready to be used. They are a hand-up for people who would otherwise not be able to afford to make these improvements.

For more eligibility requirements and additional program information, contact Janelle Bennet at 320-762-3848, or email rehabcoordinator@douglascountyhra.org.