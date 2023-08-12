Garfield native Jasmer remembers his wife with nonfiction book

ALEXANDRIA — When Rod Jasmer and his wife Valerie went to Guatemala in 2004, they were hoping for an unforgettable experience.

Unfortunately, it was, for all the wrong reasons. That's because one night, without warning, Valerie began to have trouble breathing.

Ultimately, she did not survive.

Valerie Jasmer died while on vacation in Guatemala in 2004. Her husband has since written a book about her, and the experience. Contributed photo

Rod Jasmer has since written a book about his experience, about both going through and dealing with grief, and about Valerie. It is called "Without Explanation: A True Story of Love and Loss in the Jungle," and was published in 2017.

When Jasmer, a native of the Garfield area, realized something was wrong with Valerie, who was 40, he began CPR and called for help from friends who were staying in the same place.

Also on hand were three French doctors, who came to Jasmer's room when they heard him calling.

Jasmer said his emotions veered from despair to relief when the ambulance arrived. But that changed.

"All of a sudden I realized there's nobody with (the ambulance workers)," he said. "So we're putting her on the stretcher, we're taking her out, we're putting her on the ambulance."

When they were on the ambulance and headed for the hospital, they found there was no medicine and no medical equipment, so Jasmer and his friends had to continue CPR.

"We are the only people now in the back of the ambulance," he said. "There's no medical staff, there's no EMTs, there's no oxygen. It's a shell. It's an ambulance in name only."

Things did not get better when they arrived at the hospital. For starters, the gate was locked and one of them had to scale the fence and knock on the door, which was also locked.

Eventually, they were told to pull the ambulance around the rear of the hospital and were admitted in.

"We look around and we're in the hospital room, and it's made out of cinderblocks and there's nothing in there. I mean, there's a lamp, and I can't remember if the oxygen machine was in there or not — and it turns out to just be a pump, not a fancy oxygen machine."

There were no doctors in the room except for the French doctors who came in the ambulance.

"We tried to do basic intubation to get her to breathe without CPR," Jasmer said. "Ultimately, the doctor pulls me aside and says in his broken English, 'Valerie has expired.'"

Jasmer did continue CPR for a while, until he realized it was true."Your emotions are completely in shock," he said. "What do you do? You're in the middle of nowhere. I'm not even sure where I'm at. I don't speak the language at all, my friends do a little bit, the French doctors do a little bit."

Then people began to show up to investigate what was going on, from officials to locals.

"It's absolute chaos," Jasmer said. "Everybody's coming into the hospital to see the 5-foot-10 blond white woman who died. Not in a bad way. … They were curious. It didn't bother me, it's just that there were people everywhere."

Jasmer was told he had to get his wife's body to Guatemala City, which was far to the south. A Ford Ranger was brought in for transportation.

"The coffin, if you've ever watched a Western movie in your life, is a wood coffin that … is not made for a taller (person)," he said. "I just looked at that, and you just think there has to be another option, but there is no other option. There's nothing there. …

"We had to — I hate to even say it — stuff her in this box," he said. "They closed the box with rusty, bent nails with a hammer that was just under the seat of the pickup before."

The Ford Ranger ultimately was not used because it was 90 degrees outside and Valerie's body had already been in the non-air conditioned hospital for several hours.

Ultimately, a "very old Suburban" was located and used, Jasmer said.

On the road from northern Guatemala to southern Guatemala, the Suburban had a flat tire, which they replaced. Then it had another flat tire, which they found a local man to fix.

By the time a hearse was procured it was night again. The hearse, however, was not big enough to fit everybody comfortably and Jasmer ended up crawling halfway on the coffin, halfway off, for the next five hours of the trip.

When they reached their destination, Jasmer had to call the consulate for help.

"It was a fiasco at first," he said. "Ultimately they were helpful, but it took a while."

Although an autopsy was performed in the States, it was inconclusive.

"I had one of the best pathologists in the state of Minnesota do an autopsy," Jasmer said. "When he called me, his first words were, 'Rod, I'm so sorry. It's so tragic when this happens.'

"Ultimately, he couldn't tell me (what happened). They did find a couple things that may have contributed or what might have happened, but it wasn't conclusive," Jasmer said.

"It was just such a let-down," he said. "For years it bothered me. But now I'm OK. I've learned to live with that, to understand that I'll never know, at least for now."

Jasmer did not tell his family what happened until he could see them in person. His children were 8, 11 and 13 at the time.

His children were one of the reasons he began writing the book, Jasmer said, although he did not start in earnest until several years later. He did begin jotting down some thoughts almost right away, however.

"I didn't want to forget everything," he said. "I knew over time memories change and fade. I wanted to make sure I chronicled all those events, not only for myself. My children were young. I knew at some point they were going to ask questions. They would want to know exactly what happened to their mom, and I didn't want to lose that information."

Jasmer started writing in 2007-2008, then started again in 2013-14.

"There's so much that goes into it," he said.

Since the book was published in 2017, Jasmer has received a lot of positive feedback.

"It's incredible," he said. "It's enlightening, it's humbling. I've done a number of book clubs and I love doing those. The questions that they ask are so detailed. They have read this book. I was so impressed with that."

Many of the comments he receives are simple thank-yous, he said.

"People say it's been helpful for them, and that's fantastic. … They can really relate in some way. So that has really been well worth all the effort I put in," he said.

Jasmer said he is still available for questions or book club appearances, and can be contacted through his website, rodjasmer.com .