Fundraising efforts underway for $400,000 new playground at Garfield Elementary School

GARFIELD — “It’s for the kids and for the community.”

Garfield Elementary School staff members – Abby Furth, Jill Call and Michelle Hanson – couldn’t stress these words enough when talking about the proposed $400,000 playground they are raising money for. These three women are active board members of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Garfield Action Committee , which is on a mission to build the new, ADA compliant playground. They have dubbed their project the Garfield Community Playground Project.

The existing main playground at the school consists of six elements and is not handicapped friendly, said Furth, who is a fourth-grade teacher at the school. She said the current playground has a plastic curb-like barrier around the playground that is about 15-inches high, which makes it impossible for anyone in a wheelchair to get into the playground area and is hard for anyone with disabilities to maneuver over it.

This is the existing main playground at Garfield Elementary School. Celeste Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

The new playground will have an accessible sidewalk around it and also easy access to each element of the playground so that students can easily move from one piece of equipment to the next.

Call worked with the company, St. Croix Recreation, who will be building the Burke brand playground . She has already spent a lot of time with them coming up with the design. Call does a lot of recess supervision in the morning and afternoon and knows what the students like and don’t like.

“We used her expertise when it came to the design of the playground,” said Furth.

The old playground, according to the women, was built sometime in the 1990s. The only modifications were some wood chips that were added in 2021 and some pieces of equipment that were removed, like the classic-style steel slide and some monkey bars.

The $400,000 price tag for the new ADA compliant playground, with more than 40 elements, includes the playground pieces, the site work, concrete installation, freight and more. About half of the cost, said Hanson, is for the equipment itself.

This 3D design shows some of the elements of the new proposed playground at the Garfield Elementary School. Drawing courtesy of St. Croix Recreation

So far, the Garfield Action Committee has received about $100,000 in pledges and donations, including $64,000 from the school district that the women said came out of the district’s health and safety funds.

Furth added that because they are a nonprofit organization, any donation of $250 or more is tax deductible and that they will provide a receipt. Although they have done some fundraising already, she said the group is now doing a more focused fundraising campaign for the next couple of months.

During Garfield Days in August, the Garfield Action Committee will be hosting a garage sale and silent auction. The garage sale and auction will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12 at Garfield Elementary School.

Furth is also actively seeking out businesses for pledges and donations and the group has applied for a multitude of grants.

Anyone – businesses, individuals, groups – who wants to donate money for the new playground can do so via Venmo to @GarfieldActionCommittee, mail or drop off cash or a check to the Garfield Action Committee, c/o Garfield Elementary School, P.O. Box 158, Garfield, MN, 56332, or mail or drop off cash or check to Bell Bank, c/o Garfield Action Committee, 1001 Broadway St., Alexandria, MN 56308.

Furth stressed that this project is for the kids, not only at the school, but in the community. She said that when she showed her students the concept drawing of what the new playground could look like, “They lost their minds. They were up and out of their chairs, so excited about it.”

She said it was amazing to see them so excited. During this past school year, Furth had her students write thank yous to potential donors and also in her persuasive writing unit, she had them write essays about why getting the new playground is important.

She said they wrote things about how the new playground would allow more people to play on it because it would be more inclusive to all people of all abilities and how the teachers would be happy because students would actually be active during recess instead of sitting around looking for things to do.

Hanson reiterated that the new playground would not only be for students at the school, but it would be for the whole community.

This 3D design shows some of the elements of the new proposed playground at the Garfield Elementary School. Drawing courtesy of St. Croix Recreation

“We have a lot of grandmas and grandpas around here who could bring their grandkids to play,” said Hanson. “It would be a way to get to know your neighbor and bring that sense of community.”

All three of the active Garfield Action Committee board members said as educators, their whole life is about “the kids,” and that this is why they are so passionate about getting this project to completion. They would love for it to be in and ready to go in the fall of 2024. They know it is a process, but they are hopeful to be able to raise the funds that are needed and get the playground up and running for the kids and the community.

They also said they are so appreciative and thankful for those who have already donated or pledged to help make this project come to fruition – the businesses, the parents, the community, everyone.

For more information about the Garfield Community Playground, check out the Garfield Playground Project Facebook page or send an email to playgroundgac@gmail.com.

