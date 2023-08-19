Fundraising breakfast, silent auction held near Alexandria for Ukranian student

ALEXANDRIA — Dasha Shyroka is set to go to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter later this year, and the community is rallying to help her cover the costs.

Shyroka is from Ukraine and came to Alexandria as an exchange student, becoming stranded here when the war broke out.

On July 29 a fundraising breakfast benefiting Shyroka was held at Trinity Lutheran in Holmes City. A silent auction was also held.

"It was a great time, and we earned some money for her, so it was all good," said Bonnie Schnell, one of the organizers of the event.

Approximately 460 people attended the breakfast, with people from multiple groups volunteering to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Lindoo, Rich Rentz, Dave Petersen and Mike Svobodny volunteer at a fundraiser for Ukrainian student Dasha Shyroka. Contributed photo

"It wasn't a specific group," Schnell said. "We called it 'Friends of Dasha.' … We had people working there from quite a few of the churches in town — just the people that supported Dasha."

An additional campaign was set up earlier this year through Calvary Lutheran Church to collect donations to help Dasha pay her expenses.

Donations can be mailed to the church at 605 Douglas St., Alexandria, MN, 56308.

The church can also be reached by calling 320-763-5178.

Although Dasha has not been home since she was 15 years old, there has been a recent bright spot when her mother came to visit back in February. When they saw each other for the first time at the airport, they hugged for almost 15 minutes, said Rhonda Stuewe, one of Dasha's host parents.

In a column that was published in the Echo Press in June, Dasha thanked everyone who has helped her since she arrived in Minnesota.

"No matter how many years pass, a part of my soul will forever be here in Alexandria," she wrote. "I didn't choose Minnesota, but Minnesota chose me. And I thank her for that."

Trinity Lutheran in Holmes City was the site of a fundraiser for Ukrainian student Dasha Shyroka on July 29. Contributed photo

Among the volunteers who helped at the July 29 breakfast were planners Schnell, Angie Larson and Stuewe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also helping were Todd Gieske, Dave Kratz, Jeff Lindoo, Rich Rentz, Dave Petersen, Mike Svobodny, Erik Shultz, Kathy Shultz, Jo Peterson, Becky Gilbertson, Mike Koppy, Janna Lindoo, Sue Dumm, Kathy Koppy, Bonnie Miller, Cynthia Fully, Jennifer Rentz, Miriam Svobodny, Mike Gesell, LuAnn Gesell, Jim Pence, Jan Pence and Connie Brueske.

Jim Augdahl and Rhonda Stuewe were in charge of the silent auction.

Schnell said everybody was happy to help.

"It was just wonderful," Schnell said. "I love to do stuff like that, and I first got involved with Dasha in December. My pastor had just asked me to do a little work helping her with college admissions and stuff like that, and then you meet her and you find out there's just so much more to do.

"It's been a great experience working with her. She's an amazing young girl," Schnell said.