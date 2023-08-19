Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Fundraising breakfast, silent auction held near Alexandria for Ukranian student

Dasha Shyroka is from Ukraine and came to Alexandria as an exchange student, becoming stranded here when the war broke out.

Dasha 3206.jpg
Bonnie Schnell, Janna Lindoo and Dasha Shyroka serve breakfast at a fundraiser for Shyroka on July 29.
Contributed photo
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Today at 7:11 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Dasha Shyroka is set to go to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter later this year, and the community is rallying to help her cover the costs.

Shyroka is from Ukraine and came to Alexandria as an exchange student, becoming stranded here when the war broke out.

On July 29 a fundraising breakfast benefiting Shyroka was held at Trinity Lutheran in Holmes City. A silent auction was also held.

"It was a great time, and we earned some money for her, so it was all good," said Bonnie Schnell, one of the organizers of the event.

Approximately 460 people attended the breakfast, with people from multiple groups volunteering to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dasha 3196.jpg
Jeff Lindoo, Rich Rentz, Dave Petersen and Mike Svobodny volunteer at a fundraiser for Ukrainian student Dasha Shyroka.
Contributed photo

"It wasn't a specific group," Schnell said. "We called it 'Friends of Dasha.' … We had people working there from quite a few of the churches in town — just the people that supported Dasha."

An additional campaign was set up earlier this year through Calvary Lutheran Church to collect donations to help Dasha pay her expenses.

Donations can be mailed to the church at 605 Douglas St., Alexandria, MN, 56308.

The church can also be reached by calling 320-763-5178.

Although Dasha has not been home since she was 15 years old, there has been a recent bright spot when her mother came to visit back in February. When they saw each other for the first time at the airport, they hugged for almost 15 minutes, said Rhonda Stuewe, one of Dasha's host parents.

In a column that was published in the Echo Press in June, Dasha thanked everyone who has helped her since she arrived in Minnesota.

"No matter how many years pass, a part of my soul will forever be here in Alexandria," she wrote. "I didn't choose Minnesota, but Minnesota chose me. And I thank her for that."

Dasha 3209.jpg
Trinity Lutheran in Holmes City was the site of a fundraiser for Ukrainian student Dasha Shyroka on July 29.
Contributed photo

Among the volunteers who helped at the July 29 breakfast were planners Schnell, Angie Larson and Stuewe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also helping were Todd Gieske, Dave Kratz, Jeff Lindoo, Rich Rentz, Dave Petersen, Mike Svobodny, Erik Shultz, Kathy Shultz, Jo Peterson, Becky Gilbertson, Mike Koppy, Janna Lindoo, Sue Dumm, Kathy Koppy, Bonnie Miller, Cynthia Fully, Jennifer Rentz, Miriam Svobodny, Mike Gesell, LuAnn Gesell, Jim Pence, Jan Pence and Connie Brueske.

Jim Augdahl and Rhonda Stuewe were in charge of the silent auction.

Schnell said everybody was happy to help.

"It was just wonderful," Schnell said. "I love to do stuff like that, and I first got involved with Dasha in December. My pastor had just asked me to do a little work helping her with college admissions and stuff like that, and then you meet her and you find out there's just so much more to do.

"It's been a great experience working with her. She's an amazing young girl," Schnell said.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
ClinicParkingLot 1412.jpg
Breaking News
News
Alexandria Clinic's east-side parking lot under construction
21h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Alexandria.jpg
News
Knute Nelson invites public to annual community picnic
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Osman Shriners-Alex parade.jpg
News
More than 1,000 Shriners will be in Alexandria Aug. 23 through Aug. 26
2d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
ErikSchultz SatArtMkt.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Erik Schultz to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
ClinicParkingLot 1412.jpg
Breaking News
News
Alexandria Clinic's east-side parking lot under construction
21h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Our turn
Columns
It's Travis' Turn: A modern throwback
1h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Water Accident
Breaking News
Local
2 boat crashes on 2 Douglas County lakes happen minutes apart
2h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff