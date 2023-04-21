99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Free metal pick up day in Alexandria to be Tuesday, April 25

The day applies only to city residents, who can leave their unused metal objects on their boulevard and have them removed at no extra charge.

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
April 20, 2023 at 7:47 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Tuesday, April 25 has been designated free metal pick up day in Alexandria.

The day applies only to city residents, who can leave their unused metal objects on their boulevard and have them removed at no extra charge.

Public Works division director Bill Thoennes said electronic items like computers and TVs will not be accepted as part of the pick up.

"If they're out there, we will leave them," he said.

A good rule of thumb as to whether an item is acceptable is if a magnet will stick to it, Thoennes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If people want to leave their metal items out, they first need to fill out an agreement form which has been printed in several publications, including the Echo Press, or pick one up at city hall.

The items will be picked up beginning around 7 a.m., Thoennes said.

"We usually get quite a bit of material," he said. "There are some scavengers that go beforehand and pick stuff up, which we don't mind, either. It's less that we have to take care of."

If people have any questions about the pick up day, they can contact city hall by calling 320-763-6678, Thoennes said.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff