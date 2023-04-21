Free metal pick up day in Alexandria to be Tuesday, April 25

ALEXANDRIA — Tuesday, April 25 has been designated free metal pick up day in Alexandria.

The day applies only to city residents, who can leave their unused metal objects on their boulevard and have them removed at no extra charge.

Public Works division director Bill Thoennes said electronic items like computers and TVs will not be accepted as part of the pick up.

"If they're out there, we will leave them," he said.

A good rule of thumb as to whether an item is acceptable is if a magnet will stick to it, Thoennes said.

If people want to leave their metal items out, they first need to fill out an agreement form which has been printed in several publications, including the Echo Press, or pick one up at city hall.

The items will be picked up beginning around 7 a.m., Thoennes said.

"We usually get quite a bit of material," he said. "There are some scavengers that go beforehand and pick stuff up, which we don't mind, either. It's less that we have to take care of."

If people have any questions about the pick up day, they can contact city hall by calling 320-763-6678, Thoennes said.